Tour de France stage 5: Remco Evenepoel uses pure power to win individual time trial while Tadej Pogačar moves into yellow jersey

European champion Edoardo Affini secures third place in 33km race against the clock

Olympic and world time trial champion Remco Evenepoel (Soudal-QuickStep) duly delivered on his stage favourite status on stage 5 of the Tour de France, powering to victory in the 33km time trial in Caen as Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) took yellow.

Evenepoel recorded a time of 36:42 to take the stage win, whilst Pogačar finished second, 16 seconds down on the Belgian but with enough time to take the race lead for the first time in this Tour.

