What is the Souvenir Henri Desgrange and Souvenir Jacques-Goddet in the Tour de France?

The Souvenir Henri Desgrange is a prize awarded to the rider who crosses the Col du Galibier first in each edition of the Tour de France. It honours Tour de France founder Henri Desgrange, who died in 1940.

If the Tour de France route doesn't include the Galibier, the prize is given to the first rider to cross the highest summit of the race, similar to the Cima Coppi awarded during each year at the Giro d'Italia.

There is a second prize, the Souvenir Jacques-Goddet, which is awarded for the first rider to cross the Col du Tourmalet each year. If this climb is the highest point of the Tour de France edition, the Souvenir Henri Desgrange is awarded at the second-highest peak.

If the Col du Tourmalet isn't used in the Tour, the prize may not be awarded, though it was given on two occasions atop other climbs - on the Col d'Aubisque in 2002 and Port de Pailhères in 2007.

The Souvenir Henri Desgrange was first awarded when the event resumed post-WWII in 1947.

Initially a seemingly randomly designated point on a given stage – outside Desgrange's house, halfway up a medium mountain – it was in 1950 that the high mountains became its natural habitat. And the peaks of the Alps and Pyrenees have predominantly, though not exclusively, been where the prize is awarded.

A monument to Henri Desgrange was built on the Tour's iconic Col du Tourmalet, one of the man's favourite ascents, in 1949, where a wreath is laid on years when the race passes.

The 2023 winner of the €5,000 prize was Austrian Felix Gall (AG2R-Citröen) at the summit of the Col de la Loze en route to the biggest win of his career in Courchevel, finishing solo ahead of Simon Yates (Jayco-AlUla).

Tying on three wins apiece for the award are Richard Virenque and Nairo Quintana, so with the Colombian out of the running with a fractured hand sustained at the Tour de Suisse, that record will remain intact for this year at least.

Talking of Colombians, Quintana's compatriots have good form in the Souvenir Henri Desgrange, with 10 wins making the nation of climbing greats third in the list of countries who have taken the prize over its 76-year history. France leads the way (17), followed by Spain (14).

The highest point thus far where the prize was awarded came in 2019 on the Col de l'Iseran, the highest paved road in the Alps at 2,764m. Another Colombian, Egan Bernal (Team Ineos) took the honours that year, along with the yellow jersey in Paris.

And the lowest point? Outside Desgrange's old house in the village of Grimaud in the Var department. Much as he loved the mountains and led the way in taking Grand Tours into previously uncharted racing terrain, the founder lived at a paltry five metres above sea level.

Cime de la Bonette is the designated Souvenir location for 2024. Standing at an eye-watering 2,715m, the Bonette is the second of three huge mountains included on stage 19, concluding in Isola.

If the yellow jersey is still up for grabs by this point in the race, we could be in for a real treat. And the amuse bouche of the Souvenir Henri Desgrange could well be a springboard for whoever is capable of making a bold move before the finish in Nice.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Year Winner Location Altitude Mountain range 1947 Édouard Fachleitner Row 0 - Cell 2 Row 0 - Cell 3 Row 0 - Cell 4 1948 Roger Lambrecht Row 1 - Cell 2 Row 1 - Cell 3 Row 1 - Cell 4 1949 Paul Giguet Row 2 - Cell 2 Row 2 - Cell 3 Row 2 - Cell 4 1950 Apo Lazaridès Col du Lautaret 2,058 m Alps 1951 Gino Sciardis Col du Lautaret 2,058 m Alps 1952 Fausto Coppi Col du Galibier 2,556 m Alps 1953 Claude Colette Row 6 - Cell 2 Row 6 - Cell 3 Row 6 - Cell 4 1954 Federico Bahamontes Col du Galibier 2,556 m Alps 1955 Charly Gaul Col du Galibier 2,556 m Alps 1956 Pierre Pardoin Row 9 - Cell 2 Row 9 - Cell 3 Row 9 - Cell 4 1957 Marcel Janssens Col du Galibier 2,556 m Alps 1958 Piet van East Col du Lautaret 2 058 m Alps 1959 Charly Gaul Col du Galibier 2,556 m Alps 1960 Jean Graczyk Col du Lautaret 2 058 m Alps 1961 Joseph Planckaert Ballon d'Alsace 1,247 m Vosges 1962 Juan Campillo Col du Lautaret 2 058 m Alps 1963 not awarded Row 16 - Cell 2 Row 16 - Cell 3 Row 16 - Cell 4 1964 Federico Bahamontes Col du Galibier 2,556 m Alps 1965 Francisco Gabica Col du Lautaret 2 058 m Alps 1966 Julio Jiménez Col du Galibier 2,556 m Alps 1967 Julio Jiménez Col du Galibier 2,556 m Alps 1968 Barry Hoban Col des Aravis 1,487 m Alps 1969 Eddy Merckx Col du Galibier 2,556 m Alps 1970 Raymond Delisle Col d'Aubisque 1,709 m Pyrenees 1971 Wilmo Francioni Côte de Dourdan Row 24 - Cell 3 Row 24 - Cell 4 1972 Joop zoetemelk Col du Galibier 2,556 m Alps 1973 Luis Ocaia Col du Galibier 2,556 m Alps 1974 Vicente Lopez Carril Col du Galibier 2,556 m Alps 1975 Luis Balague Col du Télégraphe 1,566 m Alps 1976 Luciano Conati Col du Lautaret 2 058 m Alps 1977 Lucien Van Impe Col du Tourmalet 2 115 m Pyrenees 1978 Christian Seznec Sainte-Marie-de-Campan Row 31 - Cell 3 Pyrenees 1979 Lucien Van Impe Col du Galibier 2,642 m Alps 1980 Johan De Muynck Col du Galibier 2,642 m Alps 1981 Theo de Rooij Col de la Madeleine 1,993 m Alps 1982 André Chalmel Col du Sulor 1,474 m Pyrenees 1983 José Patrocinio Jiménez Col du Tourmalet 2 115 m Pyrenees 1984 Francisco Rodriguez Col du Galibier 2,642 m Alps 1985 Pello Ruiz Col du Tourmalet 2 115 m Pyrenees 1986 Luis Herrera Col du Galibier 2,642 m Alps 1987 Pedro Munoz Col du Galibier 2,642 m Alps 1988 Laudelino Cubino Col du Tourmalet 2 115 m Pyrenees 1989 Gert-Jan Theunisse Col du Galibier 2,642 m Alps 1990 Miguel Angel Martinez Col du Tourmalet 2 115 m Pyrenees 1991 Claudio Chiappucci Col du Tourmalet 2 115 m Pyrenees 1992 Franco Chioccioli Col du Galibier 2,642 m Alps 1993 Tony Rominger Col du Galibier 2,642 m Alps 1994 Richard Virenque Tourmalet Pass 2 115 m Pyrenees 1995 Richard Virenque Col de la Croix-de-Fer 2,068 m Alps 1996 Neil Stephens Col d'Aubisque 1,709 m Pyrenees 1997 Richard Virenque Port d'Envalira 2,407 m Pyrenees 1998 Marco Pantani Col du Galibier 2,642 m Alps 1999 José Luis Arrieta Col du Galibier 2,642 m Alps 2000 Pascal Hervé Col du Galibier 2,642 m Alps 2001 Laurent Roux Col de la Madeleine 1,993 m Alps 2002 Santiago Botero Col du Galibier 2,642 m Alps 2003 Stefano Garzelli Col du Galibier 2,642 m Alps 2004 Gilberto Simoni Col de la Madeleine 1,993 m Alps 2005 Alexander Vinokourov Col du Galibier 2,642 m Alps 2006 Michael Rasmussen Col du Galibier 2,642 m Alps 2007 Mauricio Soler Col du Galibier 2,642 m Alps 2008 Stefan Schumacher Col du Galibier 2,642 m Alps 2009 Franco Pellizotti Col du Grand-Saint-Bernard 2,469 m Alps 2010 Andy Schleck Col du Tourmalet 2 115 m Pyrenees 2011 Andy Schleck Col du Galibier 2,642 m Alps 2012 Fredrik Kessiakoff Col de la Croix-de-Fer 2,068 m Alps 2013 Nairo Quintana Port of Pailhères 2,001 m Pyrenees 2014 Joaquim Rodriguez Col d'Izoard 2,361 m Alps 2015 Simon Geschke Col d'Allos 2,247 m Alps 2016 Rui Costa Port d'Envalira 2,408 m Pyrenees 2017 Primo, Rogli Col du Galibier 2,642 m Alps 2018 Nairo Quintana Col de Portet 2 215 m Pyrenees 2019 Egan Bernal Col d'Iseran 2,764 m Alps 2020 Miguel Angel Lopez Col de la Loze 2,304 m Alps 2021 Nairo Quintana Port d'Envalira 2,408 m Pyrenees 2022 Warren Barguil Col du Galibier 2,642 m Alps 2023 Felix Gall Col de la Loze 2,304 m Alps 2024 Row 77 - Cell 1 Col du Galibier 2,642 m Alps