What is the Souvenir Henri Desgrange and Souvenir Jacques-Goddet in the Tour de France?

The Souvenir Henri Desgrange is a prize awarded to the rider who crosses the Col du Galibier first in each edition of the Tour de France. It honours Tour de France founder Henri Desgrange, who died in 1940.

If the Tour de France route doesn't include the Galibier, the prize is given to the first rider to cross the highest summit of the race, similar to the Cima Coppi awarded during each year at the Giro d'Italia.

YearWinnerLocationAltitudeMountain range
1947Édouard FachleitnerRow 0 - Cell 2 Row 0 - Cell 3 Row 0 - Cell 4
1948Roger LambrechtRow 1 - Cell 2 Row 1 - Cell 3 Row 1 - Cell 4
1949Paul GiguetRow 2 - Cell 2 Row 2 - Cell 3 Row 2 - Cell 4
1950Apo LazaridèsCol du Lautaret2,058 mAlps
1951Gino SciardisCol du Lautaret2,058 mAlps
1952Fausto CoppiCol du Galibier2,556 mAlps
1953Claude ColetteRow 6 - Cell 2 Row 6 - Cell 3 Row 6 - Cell 4
1954Federico BahamontesCol du Galibier2,556 mAlps
1955Charly GaulCol du Galibier2,556 mAlps
1956Pierre PardoinRow 9 - Cell 2 Row 9 - Cell 3 Row 9 - Cell 4
1957Marcel JanssensCol du Galibier2,556 mAlps
1958Piet van EastCol du Lautaret2 058 mAlps
1959Charly GaulCol du Galibier2,556 mAlps
1960Jean GraczykCol du Lautaret2 058 mAlps
1961Joseph PlanckaertBallon d'Alsace1,247 mVosges
1962Juan CampilloCol du Lautaret2 058 mAlps
1963not awardedRow 16 - Cell 2 Row 16 - Cell 3 Row 16 - Cell 4
1964Federico BahamontesCol du Galibier2,556 mAlps
1965Francisco GabicaCol du Lautaret2 058 mAlps
1966Julio JiménezCol du Galibier2,556 mAlps
1967Julio JiménezCol du Galibier2,556 mAlps
1968Barry HobanCol des Aravis1,487 mAlps
1969Eddy MerckxCol du Galibier2,556 mAlps
1970Raymond DelisleCol d'Aubisque1,709 mPyrenees
1971Wilmo FrancioniCôte de DourdanRow 24 - Cell 3 Row 24 - Cell 4
1972Joop zoetemelkCol du Galibier2,556 mAlps
1973Luis OcaiaCol du Galibier2,556 mAlps
1974Vicente Lopez CarrilCol du Galibier2,556 mAlps
1975Luis BalagueCol du Télégraphe1,566 mAlps
1976Luciano ConatiCol du Lautaret2 058 mAlps
1977Lucien Van ImpeCol du Tourmalet2 115 mPyrenees
1978Christian SeznecSainte-Marie-de-CampanRow 31 - Cell 3 Pyrenees
1979Lucien Van ImpeCol du Galibier2,642 mAlps
1980Johan De MuynckCol du Galibier2,642 mAlps
1981Theo de RooijCol de la Madeleine1,993 mAlps
1982André ChalmelCol du Sulor1,474 mPyrenees
1983José Patrocinio JiménezCol du Tourmalet2 115 mPyrenees
1984Francisco RodriguezCol du Galibier2,642 mAlps
1985Pello RuizCol du Tourmalet2 115 mPyrenees
1986Luis HerreraCol du Galibier2,642 mAlps
1987Pedro MunozCol du Galibier2,642 mAlps
1988Laudelino CubinoCol du Tourmalet2 115 mPyrenees
1989Gert-Jan TheunisseCol du Galibier2,642 mAlps
1990Miguel Angel MartinezCol du Tourmalet2 115 mPyrenees
1991Claudio ChiappucciCol du Tourmalet2 115 mPyrenees
1992Franco ChioccioliCol du Galibier2,642 mAlps
1993Tony RomingerCol du Galibier2,642 mAlps
1994Richard VirenqueTourmalet Pass2 115 mPyrenees
1995Richard VirenqueCol de la Croix-de-Fer2,068 mAlps
1996Neil StephensCol d'Aubisque1,709 mPyrenees
1997Richard VirenquePort d'Envalira2,407 mPyrenees
1998Marco PantaniCol du Galibier2,642 mAlps
1999José Luis ArrietaCol du Galibier2,642 mAlps
2000Pascal HervéCol du Galibier2,642 mAlps
2001Laurent RouxCol de la Madeleine1,993 mAlps
2002Santiago BoteroCol du Galibier2,642 mAlps
2003Stefano GarzelliCol du Galibier2,642 mAlps
2004Gilberto SimoniCol de la Madeleine1,993 mAlps
2005Alexander VinokourovCol du Galibier2,642 mAlps
2006Michael RasmussenCol du Galibier2,642 mAlps
2007Mauricio SolerCol du Galibier2,642 mAlps
2008Stefan SchumacherCol du Galibier2,642 mAlps
2009Franco PellizottiCol du Grand-Saint-Bernard2,469 mAlps
2010Andy SchleckCol du Tourmalet2 115 mPyrenees
2011Andy SchleckCol du Galibier2,642 mAlps
2012Fredrik KessiakoffCol de la Croix-de-Fer2,068 mAlps
2013Nairo QuintanaPort of Pailhères2,001 mPyrenees
2014Joaquim RodriguezCol d'Izoard2,361 mAlps
2015Simon GeschkeCol d'Allos2,247 mAlps
2016Rui CostaPort d'Envalira2,408 mPyrenees
2017Primo, RogliCol du Galibier2,642 mAlps
2018Nairo QuintanaCol de Portet2 215 mPyrenees
2019Egan BernalCol d'Iseran2,764 mAlps
2020Miguel Angel LopezCol de la Loze2,304 mAlps
2021Nairo QuintanaPort d'Envalira2,408 mPyrenees
2022Warren BarguilCol du Galibier2,642 mAlps
2023Felix GallCol de la Loze2,304 mAlps
2024Row 77 - Cell 1 Col du Galibier2,642 mAlps
Souvenir Jacques-Goddet winners at the Tour de France
YearStageWinnerHeader Cell - Column 3
200114Sven MontgomeryRow 0 - Cell 3
200211*Laurent JalabertCol d'Aubisque, 1,709m
200315Sylvain ChavanelRow 2 - Cell 3
2004not awardedRow 3 - Cell 2 Row 3 - Cell 3
2005not awardedRow 4 - Cell 2 Row 4 - Cell 3
200611David de la FuenteRow 5 - Cell 3
200714*Rubén PérezPort de Pailhères, 2,001m
200810Rémy Di GregorioRow 7 - Cell 3
20099Franco Pellizotti3Row 8 - Cell 3
201016Christophe MoreauRow 9 - Cell 3
201112Jérémy RoyRow 10 - Cell 3
201216Thomas VoecklerRow 11 - Cell 3
2013not awardedRow 12 - Cell 2 Row 12 - Cell 3
201418Blel KadriRow 13 - Cell 3
201511Rafał MajkaRow 14 - Cell 3
20168Thibaut PinotRow 15 - Cell 3
2017not awardedRow 16 - Cell 2 Row 16 - Cell 3
201819Julian AlaphilippeRow 17 - Cell 3
201914Thibaut PinotRow 18 - Cell 3
2020not awardedRow 19 - Cell 2 Row 19 - Cell 3
202118Pierre LatourRow 20 - Cell 3
2022not awardedRow 21 - Cell 2 Row 21 - Cell 3
20236Tobias Halland JohannessenRow 22 - Cell 3
202414Row 23 - Cell 2 Row 23 - Cell 3

