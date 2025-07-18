Tour de France stage 13: Tadej Pogačar demolishes rivals, extends lead in mountain time trial up Peyragudes

Yellow jersey takes fourth stage win, puts 36 seconds into Jonas Vingegaard as Remco Evenepoel loses 2:39

PEYRAGUDES, FRANCE - JULY 18: Stage winner Tadej Pogacar of Slovenia and UAE Team Emirates - XRG - Yellow Leader Jersey celebrates crossing the finish line during the 112th Tour de France 2025, Stage 13 a 10.9km individual time trial stage from Loudenvielle to Peyragudes 1561m / #UCIWT / on July 18, 2025 in Peyragudes, France. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Tadej Pogačar celebrates his fourth stage win of the 2025 Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images)
Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates XRG) further extended his lead in the 2025 Tour de France, powering to his fourth stage win of the race in the 10.9km stage 13 individual time trial to Peyragudes and putting more time into his rivals.

Topping Jonas Vingegaard (Visma-Lease a Bike) by 36 seconds, Pogačar now has a lead of 4:07 over the Dane in the general classification, and he did it without using any aero bars - completing the stage on his standard climbing road bike.

