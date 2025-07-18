'My last stand' - Bryan Coquard abandons Tour de France after completing mountain time trial with a broken finger

By published

French sprinter suffered injury during Thursday's stage 12 but opted to complete Friday's 10.9km climb of Peyragudes before abandoning

Cofidis team&#039;s French rider Bryan Coquard cycles to the finish line of the 13th stage of the 112th edition of the Tour de France cycling race, 10.9 km individual time trial between Loudenvielle and Peyragudes, in the Pyrenees mountains of southwestern France, on July 18, 2025. (Photo by Loic VENANCE / AFP)
Bryan Coquard (Cofidis) races to the finish of stage 13 at the Tour de France sporting his bandaged right ring finger (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Peyragudes mountain time trial at the Tour de France has barely run its course, but one man is already confident that the 10.9km test against the clock was his final day on the race.

Cofidis sprinter Bryan Coquard is the rider in question, the veteran heading home this evening after recording a 152nd place in the stage 13 time trial.

Dani Ostanek
Dani Ostanek
Senior News Writer

Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor and later being hired full-time. Before joining the team, she had written for numerous major publications in the cycling world, including Cycling Weekly and Rouleur.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.