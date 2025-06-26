Tour de France 2025 stage 13 preview

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: A.S.O.) (Image credit: Geoatlast)

The second and final race against the clock at this year’s Tour de France will be a mountain time trial on the climb to Peyragudes (8km at 7.9%), starting at the foot of the climb in Loudenvielle with a short 2km-long run along the shores of the Lac de Génos Loudenvielle before the start of the climb in the village of Armenteule.

The first intermediate split will come with just under 7km to go at the hairpin turn in Escadaoux, with second then coming a few switchbacks later at Loudervielle with around 3.3km to go.

As they go under the flamme rouge, the riders will tackle two more switchback bends before turning onto the runway of the Altiport de Peyresourde Balestas to begin the final run to the line, with steep slopes in the final few hundred metres.

Time checks

Escadaoux, km. 4

Loudervielle, km. 7.6

Stage 13 Mountains