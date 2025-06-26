Tour de France 2025 stage 13 preview
Friday, July 18, 2025: Loudenvielle - Peyragudes (ITT), 11 km
The second and final race against the clock at this year’s Tour de France will be a mountain time trial on the climb to Peyragudes (8km at 7.9%), starting at the foot of the climb in Loudenvielle with a short 2km-long run along the shores of the Lac de Génos Loudenvielle before the start of the climb in the village of Armenteule.
The first intermediate split will come with just under 7km to go at the hairpin turn in Escadaoux, with second then coming a few switchbacks later at Loudervielle with around 3.3km to go.
As they go under the flamme rouge, the riders will tackle two more switchback bends before turning onto the runway of the Altiport de Peyresourde Balestas to begin the final run to the line, with steep slopes in the final few hundred metres.
Time checks
- Escadaoux, km. 4
- Loudervielle, km. 7.6
Stage 13 Mountains
- Col de Peyragudes (cat. 1), km. 11
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Joseph Lycett is a freelance writer for Cyclingnews and has been covering professional cycling since 2022, writing for outlets such as GCN and Cycling Weekly. Joe is also a keen cyclist himself, regularly racing in his local crit races and time trials.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Ineos Grenadiers sign 16-year-old son of ex-pro for start in 2027Spaniard Benjamín Noval to work with WorldTour team until graduation from junior ranks
-
2025 Road National Champions indexElite men and women who won their national road championships titles in road race and individual time trial
-
Green jersey champion Biniam Girmay and young Intermarché-Wanty squad 'squarely focused on stage victories' at Tour de FranceEritrean star leads Belgian team this July, with Louis Barré one to watch after impressive opening half of 2025
-
Bruno Armirail fends off Kévin Vauquelin to take third French National Time Trial Championships title in four yearsTour de Suisse runner-up Vauquelin secures silver, Paul Seixas bronze