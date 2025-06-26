Recommended reading

Tour de France 2025 stage 13 preview

Friday, July 18, 2025: Loudenvielle - Peyragudes (ITT), 11 km

Profiles of the 2025 Tour de France stages and climbs
The second and final race against the clock at this year’s Tour de France will be a mountain time trial on the climb to Peyragudes (8km at 7.9%), starting at the foot of the climb in Loudenvielle with a short 2km-long run along the shores of the Lac de Génos Loudenvielle before the start of the climb in the village of Armenteule.

