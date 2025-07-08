Tour de France stage 4: Tadej Pogačar outduels Mathieu van der Poel and Jonas Vingegaard on hotly-contested sprint finish in Rouen

By published

World Champion strikes with explosive attack on final climb while Van der Poel retains yellow by thin margin

UAE Team Emirate - XRG team&#039;s Slovenian rider Tadej Pogacar (C) cycles to the finish line to win ahead of Alpecin - Deceuninck team&#039;s Dutch rider Mathieu van der Poel (L) taking second place and Team Visma - Lease a bike team&#039;s Danish rider Jonas Vingegaard (R) taking third place during the 4th stage of the 112th edition of the Tour de France cycling race, 174.2 km between Amiens Metropole and Rouen, Northern France, on July 8, 2025. (Photo by Loic VENANCE / AFP) (Photo by LOIC VENANCE/AFP via Getty Images)
Tour de France stage 4: Tadej Pogačar of UAE Team Emirates-XRG takes victory ahead of Alpecin-Deceuninck's Mathieu van der Poel, who retains the GC lead (Image credit: LOIC VENANCE/AFP via Getty Images)
Jump to:

Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) sprinted to the 100th victory of his career on stage 4 of the Tour de France, outpacing race leader Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Deceuninck) to the line at the end of the uphill drag into Rouen.

Following a similar showdown on stage 2 in Boulogne-sur-Mer, the pair went head-to-head once again on the 5% slope to the line, with Van der Poel launching the sprint before the World Champion came around the outside to nip through and take the win with a sharp finishing acceleration.

Dani Ostanek
Dani Ostanek
Senior News Writer

Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor and later being hired full-time. Before joining the team, she had written for numerous major publications in the cycling world, including CyclingWeekly and Rouleur. She writes and edits at Cyclingnews as well as running newsletter, social media, and how to watch campaigns.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Latest on Cyclingnews