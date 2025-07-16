Tour de France 2025 stage 11: Jonas Abrahamsen edges Mauro Schmid in two-up sprint from breakaway
Mathieu van der Poel almost catches breakaway duo in final metres and finishes third in Toulouse
Jonas Abrahamsen (Uno-X Mobility) completed an amazing comeback from a broken collarbone suffered under a month ago at the Baloise Belgium Tour, winning stage 11 of the Tour de France from the day-long breakaway in Toulouse.
The Norwegian, who was one of the most combative riders last July, outpaced Mauro Schmid (Jayco-AlUla) to the finish as the pair dodged a protestor on the line, while metres behind, Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Deceuninck) fell just short of catching the pair with a solo 9km chase.
More to come...
Results
Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor and later being hired full-time. Before joining the team, she had written for numerous major publications in the cycling world, including CyclingWeekly and Rouleur. She writes and edits at Cyclingnews as well as running newsletter, social media, and how to watch campaigns.
