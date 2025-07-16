Tour de France 2025 stage 11: Jonas Abrahamsen edges Mauro Schmid in two-up sprint from breakaway

Tour de France stage 11: Jonas Abrahamsen (Uno-X Mobility) wins in Toulouse in a two-up sprint against Mauro Schmid (Jayco-AlUla).

Jonas Abrahamsen (Uno-X Mobility) completed an amazing comeback from a broken collarbone suffered under a month ago at the Baloise Belgium Tour, winning stage 11 of the Tour de France from the day-long breakaway in Toulouse.

The Norwegian, who was one of the most combative riders last July, outpaced Mauro Schmid (Jayco-AlUla) to the finish as the pair dodged a protestor on the line, while metres behind, Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Deceuninck) fell just short of catching the pair with a solo 9km chase.

More to come...

Alpecin-Deceuninck's Mathieu van der Poel chases lead duo in final kilometres in failed catch that lands him third on stage 11 (Image credit: MARCO BERTORELLO/AFP via Getty Images)

Results

Results powered by FirstCycling