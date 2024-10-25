Swipe to scroll horizontally Tour de France Femmes 2025 overview Date July 26-August 3 Distance 1165km Start Location Vannes, Brittany Finish Location Châtel, Alps Category Women's WorldTour Previous Edition - Winner Kasia Niewiadoma (Canyon-SRAM)

Image 1 of 9 Pauline Ferrand-Prévot wins stage 9 and the overall title at the 2025 Tour de France Femmes (Image credit: Getty Images) Pauline Ferrand-Prévot wins stage 8 (Image credit: Getty Images) Maeva Squiban of UAE Team ADQ celebrates at stage 7 podium with second victory in a row at the Tour de France Femmes (Image credit: Szymon Gruchalski/Getty Images) Maeva Squiban in disbelief after winning stage 6 (Image credit: Getty Images) Kim Le Court wins stage 5 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images) Marianne Vos of Visma-Lease a Bike celebrates at podium as race leader for third time, retaining yellow jersey after second-place finish on stage 4 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) Lorena Wiebes beats Marianne Vos on the line for stage 3 victory of the Tour de France Femmes 2025, which put Vos back in yellow (Image credit: Getty Images) Mavi Garcia won stage 2 (Image credit: Getty Images) (Image credit: Getty Images)

Tour de France Femmes 2025 results

Stage 9: Pauline Ferrand-Prévot claims historic overall victory with back-to-back mountain stage wins into Châtel / As it happened

Pauline Ferrand-Prévot (Visma-Lease a Bike) won the 2025 Tour de France Femmes in style by winning the final stage on Sunday. Attacking in the yellow jersey she had conquered on the Col de la Madeleine the day before, Ferrand-Prévot raced up the climb through the ski resort of Châtel, leaving the other favourites in the front group behind and riding to the finish in Châtel Pré la Joux for another solo victory. Demi Vollering (FDJ-Suez) and Kasia Niewiadoma (Canyon-SRAM zondacrypto) finished third on the day.

Ferrand-Prévot won the overall title by 3:42 ahead of runner-up Vollering and 4:09 ahead of third-placed Niewiadoma-Phinney.

Stage 8: Pauline Ferrand-Prévot smashes competition on Col de la Madeleine to win queen stage and move into overall lead / As it happened

Pauline Ferrand-Prévot (Visma-Lease a Bike) won stage 8 of the Tour de France Femmes , the queen stage finishing atop the Col de la Madeleine, taking the GC lead with one stage to go, obliterating her rivals in the overall classification. Sarah Gigante (AG Insurance-Soudal) finished second on the stage, 1:45 minutes back, moving up to second overall. From the early breakaway, Niamh Fisher-Black (Lidl-Trek) finished third, 2:15 minutes down.

In the overall classification, Ferrand-Prévot now enjoys a lead of 2:37 minutes over Gigante, with Demi Vollering (FDJ-Suez) in third place 3:18 minutes behind. Last year's winner Kasia Niewiadoma-Phinney (Canyon-Sram zondacrypto) is now in fourth place at 3:40 back.

Stage 7: Maeva Squiban repeats solo victory with dramatic back-to-back long-range attacks / As it happened

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

For a second day in a row, Maeva Squiban (UAE Team ADQ) raised her arms at the finish line for a solo victory at the Tour de France Femmes. She followed her first-ever Women's WorldTour stage victory on Thursday with another searing late attack from the front group and this time descended alone into Chambéry for another win. Cédrine Kerbaol (EF Education-Oatly) repeated with second place, finishing just ahead of Ruth Edwards (Human Powered Health). Kim Le Court-Pienaar (AG Insurance-Soudal) closed the gap among the second chase group to retain the yellow jersey.

Stage 6: Maeva Squiban takes biggest victory of career with 32km solo attack / As it happened

Maëva Squiban (UAE Team ADQ) won stage 6 of the Tour de France Femmes after a 32km solo move. She attacked out of the peloton, which contained the overall favourites, but as no threat on GC, she was able to build a big lead.

The young French rider maintained her effort on the mainly downhill, undulating roads to Ambert to win with a big margin, 1:09 ahead of solo chaser Juliette Labous, and 1:13 in front of the main bunch, which was led in by race leader Kim Le Court-Pienaar (AG Insurance-Soudal). Le Court extended her overall lead by eight seconds thanks to gaining bonus seconds in the finale.

Stage 5: Kim Le Court-Pienaar awarded victory ahead of Demi Vollering in photo-finish sprint and reclaims yellow jersey / As it happened

Kim Le Court-Pienaar (AG Insurance-Soudal) won stage 5 of the Tour de France Femmes, beating Demi Vollering (FDJ-Suez) and Anna van der Breggen (SD Worx-Protime) in the sprint of a group of seven that formed on the Maupuy climb in Guéret.

Since Marianne Vos (Visma-Lease a Bike) finished 33 seconds down in the second group, Le Court-Pienaar also takes back the yellow jersey as the new GC leader. Le Court-Pienaar now leads the overall classification by 18 seconds ahead of Vos' teammate Pauline Ferrand-Prévot (Visma-Lease a Bike) and 23 seconds ahead of Demi Vollering (FDJ-SUEZ) as the race heads into stage 6 on Thursday.

Stage 4: Lorena Wiebes goes two-for-two against Marianne Vos for another sprint victory / As it happened

For a second day in a row, Lorena Wiebes (SD Worx-Protime) out-sprinted Marianne Vos (Visma-Lease a Bike), this time winning stage 4 of the Tour de France Femmes in Poitiers while wearing the green points jersey. Lara Gillespie (UAE Team ADQ) trailed in the bunch sprint for third. Vos was rewarded in the end by retaining the yellow jersey for a third day.

Stage 3: Lorena Wiebes wins furious sprint as Kim Le Court and Demi Vollering caught out in late-race crash / As it happened

Lorena Wiebes (SD Worx-Protime) held off Marianne Vos (Visma-Lease a Bike) to win stage 3 of the Tour de France Femmes 2025 in a carnage-filled finish in Angers. Ally Wollaston (FDJ-Suez) finished third. Vos took back the yellow jersey from Kim Le Court-Pienaar (AG Insurance-Soudal), who was caught behind a late-race crash with just over 3km to go and split in the field, also causing Demi Vollering (FDJ-SUEZ), placed fifth overall, to go down and lose time.

Stage 2: Mavi García holds on solo ahead of charging bunch for biggest victory of career at 41 / As it happened

It should have been a stage for Lorena Wiebes but instead, it was Mavi Garcia (Jayco-AlUla) who seized the day in Quimper, attacking solo with 10km to go and narrowly holding off the chasers. Kim Le Court claimed the maillot jaune with a well-timed sprint for third on the stage, and with the time bonus moved into the race lead on the same time as Marianne Vos.

Stage 1: Marianne Vos overtakes teammate Pauline Ferrand-Prévot to take stage win and first yellow jersey in Plumelec / As it happened

In a dramatic finish in Plumelec, Marianne Vos came from behind just as her Visma-Lease a Bike teammate Pauline Ferrand-Prévot was being caught in sight of the line to snatch the victory ahead of Kim Le Court (AG Insurance-Soudal).

2025 Tour de France Femmes Information

ASO and race directors Marion Rousse and Christian Prudhomme revealed the details of the route of the 2025 Tour de France Femmes at the Palais des Congrès in Paris on Tuesday, October 29.

The fourth edition of the Tour de France Femmes will be held from July 26 to August 3, with nine days of racing. The event delivers new heights with a 1,165km route that crosses through four regions and a total elevation gain of 17,240 metres.

The event will begin with a Grand Départ in Brittany, and there will be two flat stages, three hilly stages, two medium-mountain stages and finish with two back-to-back high mountain stages with major climbs over the Col de Madeleine, Col de Joux Plane, and a mountaintop finale at Châtel.

Cyclingnews will have live coverage of all eight stages of the 2025 Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift, along with race reports, galleries, results, and exclusive features and news.

2025 Tour de France Femmes schedule