Tour de France 2025 stage 19 preview

Friday, July 25, 2025: Albertville - La Plagne, 129.9 km

Profiles of the 2025 Tour de France stages and climbs
Stage 19 profile(Image credit: A.S.O.)

It’s another unrelenting day in the saddle for the riders after the queen stage, as the Tour de France heads from the town of Albertville in the heart of the French Alps to a summit finish at the ski resort of La Plagne (19.1km at 7.2%), with five categorised climbs along the route.

Profile of climbs of the 2025 Tour de France
Cormet de Roselend profile(Image credit: A.S.O.)
