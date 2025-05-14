Recommended reading

Cobbled Montmartre climb added to Tour de France final stage after Paris Olympics success

By published

Stage 21 'breaks from the traditions' after 50 years of Champs-Élysées circuit

PARIS FRANCE AUGUST 03 Remco Evenepoel of Team Belgium attacks in the breakaway passing by the Basilica of the Sacre Coeur during the Mens Road Race on day eight of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at trocadero on August 03 2024 in Paris France Photo by Alex BroadwayGetty Images
Remco Evenepoel rides past the huge crowds during the Paris Olympic road race (Image credit: Getty Images)

The final stage of the 2025 Tour de France in Paris will include a visit to the Montmartre hill and the Sacré-Cœur church, covering the roads that were packed with crowds for the road races during the Paris Olympics.  

Tour de France organisers ASO have confirmed the decision in a brief statement, with full details of the stage revealed to be on May 21. The stage is still expected to finish on the Champs-Élysées but the cobbled climb to Montmartre will add an extra twist.

Stephen Farrand
Stephen Farrand
Head of News

Stephen is one of the most experienced member of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. He has been Head of News at Cyclingnews since 2022, before which he held the position of European editor since 2012 and previously worked for Reuters, Shift Active Media, and CyclingWeekly, among other publications.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.