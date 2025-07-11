Tour de France stage 7: Tadej Pogačar tops Jonas Vingegaard to win on Mûr-de-Bretagne

By last updated

World champion back in maillot jaune as Mathieu van der Poel can't hold GC contenders' pace

2025 Tour de France stage 7: Tadej Pogačar claims his second victory of the race
Tadej Pogačar claims his second victory of the 2025 Tour de France on the Mûr de Bretagne (Image credit: Getty Images)
Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) scorched to the stage victory and returned to the Tour de France overall lead on the summit of Mùr de Bretagne, clinching his second stage win in four days ahead of arch-rival Jonas Vingegard (Visma-Lease a Bike).

Given a flawless lead-out by teammate Jhonatan Narváez at the head of a group of eight stage leaders, Pogačar stomped on the pedals 150 metres from the line to clinch the 101st win of his career.

