Tour de France 2025 stage 3 preview

Image 1 of 2 Profile of stage 3 (Image credit: A.S.O.) Map of stage 3 (Image credit: Geoatlast)

A pan-flat route means a perfect opportunity for the pure sprinters on stage 3 of the Tour de France.

The only pimple on the parcours comes with around 33km to go, with the category four ascent of Mont Cassel (2.3km at 3.8%), but its shallow gradients are unlikely to put any riders into difficulty.

Strong winds can always cause issues when the peloton is so close to the coast, but the approach towards the finish in Dunkirk means that the riders are unlikely to be exposed to any crosswinds in the run-in.

Stage 3 Sprints

Isbergues, km. 118.2

Stage 4 Mountains