Tour de France 2025 stage 3 preview
Monday, July 7, 2025: Valenciennes - Dunkerque, 178 km
A pan-flat route means a perfect opportunity for the pure sprinters on stage 3 of the Tour de France.
The only pimple on the parcours comes with around 33km to go, with the category four ascent of Mont Cassel (2.3km at 3.8%), but its shallow gradients are unlikely to put any riders into difficulty.
Strong winds can always cause issues when the peloton is so close to the coast, but the approach towards the finish in Dunkirk means that the riders are unlikely to be exposed to any crosswinds in the run-in.
Stage 3 Sprints
- Isbergues, km. 118.2
Stage 4 Mountains
- Mont Cassel (cat. 4) km. 147.4
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Joseph Lycett is a freelance writer for Cyclingnews and has been covering professional cycling since 2022, writing for outlets such as GCN and Cycling Weekly. Joe is also a keen cyclist himself, regularly racing in his local crit races and time trials.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Green jersey champion Biniam Girmay and young Intermarché-Wanty squad 'squarely focused on stage victories' at Tour de FranceEritrean star leads Belgian team this July, with Louis Barré one to watch after impressive opening half of 2025
-
Bruno Armirail fends off Kévin Vauquelin to take third French National Time Trial Championships title in four yearsTour de Suisse runner-up Vauquelin secures silver, Paul Seixas bronze
-
2025 Road National Champions indexElite men and women who won their national road championships titles in road race and individual time trial
-
Ethan Hayter powers to third victory in British men's national time trial championshipsSam Watson and Oliver Knight round out podium, with defending champion Josh Tarling still out with injury