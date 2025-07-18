Tadej Pogačar's heavily modified 6.9kg Colnago Y1Rs for his Tour de France mountain time trial domination

By published

No paint, no tape, and no bottles for this single-minded machine

Pogacar bike
(Image credit: Colnago)

The stage 13 mountain time trial is absolute heaven for tech nerds, with riders throughout the billing showing off a real variety of setups. We've seen road bikes with time trial wheels, time trial bikes with road wheels, aero helmets, pure lightweight setups, and the growing trend of 'road mullet' wheel setups with a deep front and shallow rear.

Much of the buzz around the stage has focussed on what the GC contenders are doing. We've seen Remco Evenepoel riding a modified time trial bike with deep road wheels, and the race leader and now overwhelming favourite to take the overall victory in Paris is riding a stripped-down hill-climb modified Colnago Y1Rs that I have been told tips the scales at a mere 6.9kg, just 100g over the UCI's minimum weight limit. His normal, white team bike normally weighs just shy of 7.5kg, meaning the team has managed to remove 600g.

Will Jones
Will Jones
Senior Tech Writer

Will joined the Cyclingnews team as a reviews writer in 2022, having previously written for Cyclist, BikeRadar and Advntr. He’s tried his hand at most cycling disciplines, from the standard mix of road, gravel, and mountain bike, to the more unusual like bike polo and tracklocross. He’s made his own bike frames, covered tech news from the biggest races on the planet, and published countless premium galleries thanks to his excellent photographic eye. Also, given he doesn’t ever ride indoors he’s become a real expert on foul-weather riding gear. His collection of bikes is a real smorgasbord, with everything from vintage-style steel tourers through to superlight flat bar hill climb machines.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.