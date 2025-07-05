2025 Tour de France stage 1: Jasper Philipsen prevails to seize first yellow jersey as Evenepoel loses time in crosswind chaos

A devastating sprint saw Jasper Philipsen storm to his tenth Tour de France stage victory and his first ever overall lead in the race on Saturday.

Philipsen won from a reduced peloton after a late echelon split left Remco Evenepoel (Soudal-QuickStep) and Primož Roglič (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) 39 seconds adrift of the other top favourites.

Several bike lengths behind Philipsen on a fraught, crash-filled stage starting and finishing in Lille Métropole, Biniam Girmay (Intermarché-Wanty) made strides toward a repeat green jersey with second on the stage and third in the intermediate sprint. Søren Wærenskjold (Uno-X Mobility) was third at the line.

Jonas Vingegaard (Visma-Lease a Bike) and Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) made the 38-rider lead group but it was Alpecin-Deceuninck who had the numbers, with Van der Poel finally providing Philipsen with the perfect leadout at the end of a dramatic day.

The big GC losers on the day, though, were Evenepoel and Roglič, caught on the wrong side of a split inspired by Visma-Lease a Bike that formed in incessant cross winds with some 15 kilometres to go.

While Roglič and Evenepoel had to rue an important time loss already on day one, Filippo Ganna (Ineos Grenadiers) was even more unfortunate, crashing heavily and then becoming the 2025 Tour's first abandon mid-way through the stage.

The stage victory gives Philipsen the first race leader's jersey of the race as well as the first green jersey. Benjamin Thomas (Cofidis) leads the mountains classification after claiming two points from the day's breakaway while Girmay, 25, is the best young rider.

"It's really amazing, this tenth victory is something I'll never forget," Philipsen said about how he made it into double figures in the Tour.

"Just the team performance - we were up there all day. It was very nervous but today just had to be our day and we had to be in the front and we were there in the split, the team did amazing, and in the end we just had to use our strength, be there and finish it off.

"Of course I knew I had really good legs, and the final two kilometres with all the people gave me goosebumps. I knew we just had to do it and my legs got some extra strength because of the adrenaline riding through Lille. It was just an incredible feeling."

Results

