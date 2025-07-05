2025 Tour de France stage 1: Jasper Philipsen prevails to seize first yellow jersey as Evenepoel loses time in crosswind chaos

Windy conditions split the peloton but Pogačar, Vingegaard make front group

Alpecin - Deceuninck team&#039;s Belgian rider Jasper Philipsen (C) cycles to the finish line to win the 1st stage ahead of Intermarch - Wanty team&#039;s Eritrean rider Biniam Girmay (2nd R) and Uno-X Mobility team&#039;s Norwegian rider Soren Waerenskjold (L) the 112th edition of the Tour de France cycling race, 184.9 km starting and finishing in Lille Metropole, northern France, on July 5, 2025. (Photo by Anne-Christine POUJOULAT / AFP)
Jasper Philipsen pulls off a huge win on stage 1 of the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images)
A devastating sprint saw Jasper Philipsen storm to his tenth Tour de France stage victory and his first ever overall lead in the race on Saturday.

Philipsen won from a reduced peloton after a late echelon split left Remco Evenepoel (Soudal-QuickStep) and Primož Roglič (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) 39 seconds adrift of the other top favourites.

