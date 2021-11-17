Vuelta a España 2022
Vuelta a España 2022 overview
When is La Vuelta a España: 21 stages from 19th August to 11th September
How long is La Vuelta a España: 3,280.5km (2038 miles)
Where does the race start: Utrecht
Where does it finish: Madrid
How to watch La Vuelta a Espana Live
The latest results from La Vuelta a España
Remco Evenepoel wins 2022 Vuelta a España
Vuelta a Espana stage 21 - As it happened
Remco Evenepoel (QuickStep-AlphaVinyl) celebrated his first Grand Tour victory as he sealed the overall title at the 2022 Vuelta a España.
The 22-year-old stood on the podium and gave an emotional winner's speech as his rivals runner-up Enric Mas (Movistar) and third-placed Juan Ayuso (UAE Team Emirates) opened their bottles of champagne next to Evenepoel on the podium in celebration of the conclusion of three week Spanish Grand Tour in Madrid.
Evenepoel won the title by 2:02 lead over Mas and 4:57 ahead of Ayuso.
Juan Sebastian Molano (UAE Team Emirates) beat green jersey winner Mads Pedersen (Trek-Segafredo) and his teammate Pascal Ackerman to win the final stage 21 of the Vuelta a España in Madrid this Sunday.
Where is La Vuelta a Espana today?
The Vuelta a España finished at the finale stage 21 held from Las Rozas to Madrid on Sunday. The 96.7km flat route was set to be a celebration for the GC riders and a final chance at a stage victory for the sprinters.
Vuelta a España 2022 Favourites
With the race in full motion, the current Vuelta a España general classification standings in the race give a strong indication of the form of the key favourites, and likely outcome in Madrid.
Entering the race, Primož Roglič stood out as a strong favourite in the race, but carrying injuries from the Tour de France was always likely to be an unknown quantity.
Remco Evenepoel, entering the race as something of a wildcard, has since stamped his authority on the field, and has commonly been described by his rivals as the strongest rider in the race.
However, with the hardest stages in the race still to come, there is every chance of a dramatic shift in the GC order.
Read more in our complete analysis of the key contenders at La Vuelta a España 2022.
Vuelta a España 2022 route
The Vuelta a España will begin in the Netherlands in 2022 with a team time trial in Utrecht. It is the second time the Grand Depart has been held on Dutch soil, last in Assen in 2009. It is also only the fourth time the Spanish Grand Tour has started outside its home country, which included a start in Portugal in 1987 and France in 2017 in addition to the two editions in the Netherlands.
