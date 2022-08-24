Live coverage
Vuelta a Espana stage 5 Live - More Basque hills en route to Bilbao
By Patrick Fletcher published
Double ascent of the Alto del Vivero precedes downhill run-in to the finish
Vuelta a España – Results and news
How to watch the Vuelta a España – live TV and streaming
Bandit country: What the Basque stages holds in store for the Vuelta a España
Local hero – Igor Antón's electrifying 2011 Vuelta a España victory in Bilbao
Race notes
- Another hilly stage in the Basque Country, with double ascent of Alto del Vivero
- Breakaway, late attack, reduced bunch sprint all possibilities in Bilbao
- Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) in red jersey after stage 4 victory
The riders are on the move and on their way to kilometre zero.
Today's stage is an interesting one, which could go a number of ways. The Vivero is tough, but it's unlikely to do any real GC damage at this early stage in the race. The downhill run-in to Bilbao will catch the eyes of the versatile variety of sprinters who can survive medium climbs. But the most likely outcome could be a breakaway victory. With this sort of terrain, and with enough question marks over who'll control the peloton, there should be a fair bit of interest in today's escape.
❤️ @rogla (casi) en rojo🥰 Primoz Roglic (almost) in red @JumboVismaRoad #LaVuelta22 pic.twitter.com/J8KIxOcmi4August 24, 2022
Before we get going, now's the time to catch up on yesterday's action. Stage 4 report, results, photos in the link below.
Primoz Roglic moves into Vuelta a España lead after winning stage 4
The riders have all signed on and they're beginning to gather on the start line. Roll-out is coming up in just over five minutes, the start proper closer to the hour.
Blue skies and temperatures nearing 30 degrees in Irún, right on the French border. We'll be heading west along the coast of northern Spain to the famous city of Bilbao, tucking inland for a few climbs along the way.
After yesterday's sharp uphill finish in Laguardia, today's stage serves up more punchy Basque terrain, with the double ascent of the Alto del Vivero - which reaches 10% in parts - and a downhill run-in to Bilbao.
Hello and welcome to Cyclingnews' live coverage of stage 5 of the 2022 Vuelta a España
