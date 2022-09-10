Live coverage
Vuelta a Espana 2022 stage 20 live - The final test for the red jersey
Evenpoel will make his final defence of red jersey on the climbs of the sierras of Madrid
Joan Bou (EUS) has dropped out of the break.
It's been a fast start and the pace isn't easing up.
Clément Champoussin (ACT), Xandro Meurisse (ADC), Daniel Navarro (BBH), Rubén Fernández (COF), Simon Guglielmi (ARK), Robert Stannard (ADC) and Joan Bou (EUS) are still leading as the climb starts.
There's about 4km until the base of the Puerto de Navacerrada and attacks are still flying. Movistar are super active.
Jonathan Caicedo (EFE) and Julien Bernard (TFS) are chasing. Movistar continues to attack out of the peloton.
The bunch is easing off.
Clément Champoussin (ACT), Xandro Meurisse (ADC), Daniel Navarro (BBH), Rubén Fernández (COF), Simon Guglielmi (ARK), Robert Stannard (ADC) and Joan Bou (EUS) are our new leaders.
And we're all back together with new attacks to come.
There's a group of riders chasing including Richard Carapaz (IGD), Marc Soler (UAD), Mikel Bizkarra (EUS), Nans Peters (ACT), Ben Turner (IGD), Julius Van Den Berg (EFE) and Luís Mas (MOV).
Robert Stannard (ADC) is off the front on his own at the moment.
And we're off! We have a false flat until the start of Puerto de Navacerrada (Cat.1)
We have 7.3km of neutral before the actual start.
We've got a huge stage ahead of us today on the penultimate day of the Spanish grand tour - 181 kilometres and five intermediate climbs, finishing on a 10.3 km climb before a false flat run-in to the finish.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of stage 20 of the Vuelta a España!
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Vuelta a Espana 2022 stage 20 live - The final test for the red jerseyEvenpoel will make his final defence of red jersey on the climbs of the sierras of Madrid
-
Amber Kraak on learning curve at Ceratizit ChallengeKraak, Jumbo-Visma's former world champion rower, helped to animate stage 3 of the race
-
Michael Matthews finds consolation in UCI points haul after defeat in Québec'Coming second earns a lot of points, so for us that’s a bit of a win’ says BikeExchange-Jayco leader
-
Wout Van Aert: Unfortunately cycling is not like a PlayStation gameJumbo-Visma rider regrets mistake that allowed Cosnefroy to attack alone at Grand Prix Cycliste de Québec
-
UCI insist no decision has been made to end WorldTour relegation battleTeams ready to start legal action if UCI refuses to increase 2023 WorldTour to 20 teams
-
Bahrain Victorious issue Roglic response – 'We stand by Fred''The race footage supports this: our rider does not deviate from his racing line before the incident'
-
Benoit Cosnefroy claims solo victory at Grand Prix Cycliste de QuébecAG2R Citroën rider holds off charging field to take win ahead of Michael Matthews in second and Biniam Girmay in third
-
Brown outsprints Chabbey to win Ceratizit Challenge stage 3 at Aguilar de CampooAnnemiek van Vleuten maintains overall race lead
-
'It might go in any direction' - Remco Evenepoel looks ahead to Vuelta's final mountain testTwo days from Madrid, Belgian on brink of overall victory