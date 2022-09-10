Live coverage

Vuelta a Espana 2022 stage 20 live - The final test for the red jersey

By Clara Beard
published

Evenpoel will make his final defence of red jersey on the climbs of the sierras of Madrid

Maps and profiles of the 2022 Vuelta a Espana stages

(Image credit: La Vuelta)

Vuelta a España 2022 stage 20 preview

Vuelta a España – Results and news

How to watch the Vuelta a España – live TV and streaming

Mads Pedersen claims third victory on stage 19 at Vuelta a España

Refresh

Joan Bou (EUS) has dropped out of the break. 

It's been a fast start and the pace isn't easing up. 

Clément Champoussin (ACT), Xandro Meurisse (ADC), Daniel Navarro (BBH), Rubén Fernández (COF), Simon Guglielmi (ARK), Robert Stannard (ADC) and Joan Bou (EUS) are still leading as the climb starts. 

There's about 4km until the base of the Puerto de Navacerrada and attacks are still flying. Movistar are super active. 

Jonathan Caicedo (EFE) and Julien Bernard (TFS) are chasing. Movistar continues to attack out of the peloton.

The bunch is easing off.

Clément Champoussin (ACT), Xandro Meurisse (ADC), Daniel Navarro (BBH), Rubén Fernández (COF), Simon Guglielmi (ARK), Robert Stannard (ADC) and Joan Bou (EUS) are our new leaders.

And we're all back together with new attacks to come. 

There's a group of riders chasing including Richard Carapaz (IGD), Marc Soler (UAD), Mikel Bizkarra (EUS), Nans Peters (ACT), Ben Turner (IGD), Julius Van Den Berg (EFE) and Luís Mas (MOV).

Robert Stannard (ADC) is off the front on his own at the moment.

And we're off! We have a false flat until the start of Puerto de Navacerrada (Cat.1)

We have 7.3km of neutral before the actual start. 

We've got a huge stage ahead of us today on the penultimate day of the Spanish grand tour - 181 kilometres and five intermediate climbs, finishing on a 10.3 km climb before a false flat run-in to the finish.

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of stage 20 of the Vuelta a España!

Latest on Cyclingnews