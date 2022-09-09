Mads Pedersen claims third victory on stage 19 at Vuelta a España
Remco Evenepoel finishes safely in peloton to maintain overall lead in Talavera de la Reina
Mads Pedersen sped to his third stage victory of the Vuelta a España, peerlessly sprinting to the win on stage 19 in Talavera de la Reina.
The Dane took advantage of a sublime two-man lead-out train to launch himself around the final corner to comfortably take the stage win ahead of Fred Wright (Bahrain Victorious) and Gianni Vermeersch (Alpecin-Deceuninck) in a reduced bunch sprint.
The Dane's Trek-Segafredo squad had been in control of the race for much of the stage, which took in two second-category climbs before a long descent and flat run-in to the finish. Having helped bring back the day's break with 50km to, they came to the fore once again in the final to deliver Pedersen to the win.
The team had control of the 55-man peloton heading into the final kilometre, though Miles Scottson (Groupama-FDJ) threatened to upset with a late solo attack. That was no problem for Pedersen, though, who launched at 175 metres to go and never looked back.
Wright, who had picked the right wheel to follow, managed to get into the wind and looked to come alongside Pedersen in the closing metres. However, he never had enough to pull alongside fully or nudge past. Vermeersch took third but was never in the picture for the stage victory, while Ben Turner (Ineos Grenadiers) and Mike Teunissen (Jumbo-Visma) took third and fourth further back.
More to follow...
