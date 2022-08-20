Sam Bennett wins mass sprint to secure stage 2 victory at Vuelta a España
By Patrick Fletcher published
Teunissen takes the race lead from Jumbo-Visma teammate Gesink
Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe) rescued his season on stage 2 of the Vuelta a España, rediscovering his speed of old to sprint to victory in Utrecht.
The Irishman has had a rough time since being left out of last year's Tour de France and his first season back at Bora-Hansgrohe has seen him a shadow of his former self, left out of the Tour again and nearly suffering the same fate for this Vuelta.
But he roared back to life and justified his selection with a powerful sprint in Utrecht after a strong and well-timed lead-out from Ryan Mullen and Danny van Poppel.
Mads Pedersen (Trek-Segafredo) hit out early but had to settle for second place, while pre-race favourite Tim Merlier, whose Alpecin-Deceuninck team had marshalled the day's breakaway in bizarre fashion, started behind Bennett but could never get on terms and finished third.
Due to a small gap in the peloton, Mike Teunissen takes the overall race lead from his Jumbo-Visma teammate Robert Gesink.
Results powered by FirstCycling (opens in new tab)
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month*
Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
after your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Deputy Editor - Europe. Patrick is an NCTJ-trained journalist who has seven years’ experience covering professional cycling. He has a modern languages degree from Durham University and has been able to put it to some use in what is a multi-lingual sport, with a particular focus on French and Spanish-speaking riders. After joining Cyclingnews as a staff writer on the back of work experience, Patrick became Features Editor in 2018 and oversaw significant growth in the site’s long-form and in-depth output. Since 2021 he has been Deputy Editor - Europe, taking more responsibility for the site’s content as a whole, while still writing and - despite a pandemic-induced hiatus - travelling to races around the world. Away from cycling, Patrick spends most of his time playing or watching other forms of sport - football, tennis, trail running, darts, to name a few, but he draws the line at rugby.
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Vuelta a Espana stage 2 Live - Sprint finish in UtrechtAll the action on the opening road stage of the race
-
Sam Bennett wins mass sprint to secure stage 2 victory at Vuelta a EspañaTeunissen takes the race lead from Jumbo-Visma teammate Gesink
-
Flückiger suspended after positive doping test for ZeranolOlympic mountain bike silver medallist tested positive for the anabolic agent at Swiss Championships in June
-
Laporte overhauls Sheffield to win Tour of DenmarkJumbo-Visma rider claims finale stage 5 and overall title in Vejle