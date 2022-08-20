Sam Bennett wins mass sprint to secure stage 2 victory at Vuelta a España

Image 1 of 15 Sam Bennett wins stage 2 (Image credit: Sprint Cycling Agency ) Image 1 of 15 Overall race leader Robert Gesink racing stage 2 at the Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: Getty Images ) Image 1 of 15 Julius Van Den Berg leads the breakaway during stage 2 at the Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: Getty Images ) Image 1 of 15 Julius van den Berg (EF Education-EasyPost), Jetse Bol (Burgos-BH), Xabier Mikel Azparren (Euskaltel-Euskadi), Thibault Guernalec (Arkea-Smasic) and Pau Miquel (Kern Pharma) in the breakaway on stage 2 at the Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: Getty Images ) Image 1 of 15 The peloton during stage 2 (Image credit: Getty Images ) Image 1 of 15 Julius van den Berg (EF Education-EasyPost), Jetse Bol (Burgos-BH), Xabier Mikel Azparren (Euskaltel-Euskadi), Thibault Guernalec (Arkea-Smasic) and Pau Miquel (Kern Pharma) in the breakaway on stage 2 at the Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: Getty Images ) Image 1 of 15 Julius Van Den Berg and Thibault Guernalec (Image credit: Getty Images ) Image 1 of 15 Julius Van Den Berg and Thibault Guernalec (Image credit: Getty Images ) Image 1 of 15 Julius van den Berg (EF Education-EasyPost), Jetse Bol (Burgos-BH), Xabier Mikel Azparren (Euskaltel-Euskadi), Thibault Guernalec (Arkea-Smasic) and Pau Miquel (Kern Pharma) in the breakaway on stage 2 at the Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: Getty Images ) Image 1 of 15 Tim Merlier on stage 2 (Image credit: Getty Images ) Image 1 of 15 Luis Ángel Maté (Euskaltel - Euskadi) goes solo near the end of stage 2 (Image credit: Getty Images ) Image 1 of 15 Robert Gesink and Jumbo-Visma on stage 2 (Image credit: Getty Images ) Image 1 of 15 Sam Bennett wins stage 2 (Image credit: Sprint Cycling Agency ) Image 1 of 15 Sam Bennett wins stage 2 (Image credit: Sprint Cycling Agency ) Image 1 of 15 Sam Bennett wins stage 2 (Image credit: Sprint Cycling Agency ) Image 1 of 15

Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe) rescued his season on stage 2 of the Vuelta a España, rediscovering his speed of old to sprint to victory in Utrecht.

The Irishman has had a rough time since being left out of last year's Tour de France and his first season back at Bora-Hansgrohe has seen him a shadow of his former self, left out of the Tour again and nearly suffering the same fate for this Vuelta.

But he roared back to life and justified his selection with a powerful sprint in Utrecht after a strong and well-timed lead-out from Ryan Mullen and Danny van Poppel.

Mads Pedersen (Trek-Segafredo) hit out early but had to settle for second place, while pre-race favourite Tim Merlier, whose Alpecin-Deceuninck team had marshalled the day's breakaway in bizarre fashion, started behind Bennett but could never get on terms and finished third.

Due to a small gap in the peloton, Mike Teunissen takes the overall race lead from his Jumbo-Visma teammate Robert Gesink.

Results powered by FirstCycling (opens in new tab)