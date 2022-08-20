Sam Bennett wins mass sprint to secure stage 2 victory at Vuelta a España

Teunissen takes the race lead from Jumbo-Visma teammate Gesink

Sam Bennett wins stage 2
Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe) rescued his season on stage 2 of the Vuelta a España, rediscovering his speed of old to sprint to victory in Utrecht.

The Irishman has had a rough time since being left out of last year's Tour de France and his first season back at Bora-Hansgrohe has seen him a shadow of his former self, left out of the Tour again and nearly suffering the same fate for this Vuelta.

But he roared back to life and justified his selection with a powerful sprint in Utrecht after a strong and well-timed lead-out from Ryan Mullen and Danny van Poppel.

Mads Pedersen (Trek-Segafredo) hit out early but had to settle for second place, while pre-race favourite Tim Merlier, whose Alpecin-Deceuninck team had marshalled the day's breakaway in bizarre fashion, started behind Bennett but could never get on terms and finished third.

Due to a small gap in the peloton, Mike Teunissen takes the overall race lead from his Jumbo-Visma teammate Robert Gesink.

