Live coverage
Vuelta a Espana stage 14 Live - Mountain test for Evenepoel atop Sierra de La Pandera
Will anyone attack on the mountain finish?
Race Notes
Stage 14 covers 160.3km between Montoro and the Sierra de La Pandera mountain finish in the south of Spain
120km to go
Thomas De Gendt (LTS) and Jasha Sütterlin (TBV) are about to be caught. They were dangling out there with 10 seconds for a while.
The second bunch on the road is slowly gaining ground. They're almost back with the main pack.
Thomas De Gendt (LTS) and Jasha Sütterlin (TBV) have 12 seconds on the peloton - which is still split.
Thomas De Gendt (LTS) and Jasha Sütterlin (TBV) are the new leaders with a few seconds.
134km to go
UAE Team Emirates have been caught in the second group on the road, so Marc Soler has to sit up out of the front group to help them bridge up.
Marco Brenner (DSM) make a move, but he is also caught. The pace remains high in the peloton.
The breakaway is over for now, but the peloton is still split. There are 26 seconds between groups.
Bahrain - Victorious has taken over the front of the peloton.
Now Davide Villella (COF), Fred Wright (TBV) and Bryan Coquard (COF) have a small advantage up the road.
And that move's been brought back as well. The bunch has split into several groups due to the wind.
150km to go
The two have gained about 20 seconds on the peloton.
Jay Vine (ADC) and Vincenzo Nibali (AST) now have a gap together. Nibali's determined to make it into the breakaway today.
152km to go
That break is quickly brought back and at 6km into the race, it's all together at the front.
Vincenzo Nibali (AST) is the first to attack. He's joined by Robert Stannard (ADC) and Hugh Carthy (EFE).
It's another hot day at the Vuelta as 146 riders start racing. The temperatures are currently 29.3 °C with wind speeds of 14kph.
And we have an official start to stage 14 of the Vuelta a Espana!
The riders are ready to roll.
To read Alasdair Fotheringham's full stage preview, click below.
Vuelta a España 2022 stage 14 preview - back to hills with a vengeance at La Pandera
La Pandera was raced at la Vuelta when an inhabitant of Valdepeñas de Jaén, the village at its foot, discovered in 2001 that the climb, previously part of a military base, was open to the public.
The woman sent a letter to race organiser Unipublic, telling them about the climb, and in 2002 it was first tackled, with victory going to Roberto Heras, who placed second overall that year.
The La Pandera mountain finish is designated a first-category climb rather than its hors category rating of 2017 but it remains an exceptionally difficult summit finish.
Although ‘only’ 8.6 kilometres long, it is also worth noting that in 2022 La Pendera is immediately preceded by a much gentler but steady 10-kilometre second category ascent to the village of Villares.
With only a couple of kilometres of false flat between the two, the two climbs essentially form the same ascent.
The riders are lined-up for the roll out from Montoro.
QuickStep are the last team on stage, with race leader Remco Evenepoel getting a huge cheer.
It is a biog weekend for the young Belgian.
Next up are Ineos Grenadiers. They lost Sivakov to COVID but have Carlos Rodriguez in fourth and Richard Carapaz is perhaps looking for a second stage win.
Astana is on the podium and still have eight riders in the Vuelta.
Can Miguel Angel Lopez win the stage today?
The riders are signing on in Montoro and preparing for another day in the saddle and another mountain finish.
Hola and welcome to our live coverage of stage 14 of the Vuelta a España.
