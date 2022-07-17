Primoz Roglic quits Tour de France to allow crash injuries to heal

The Jumbo-Visma team have announced that Primož Roglič will not start stage 15 of the Tour de France, with the rider pulling out of the race so that he can recover from the injuries he suffered during stage 5 on the Paris-Roubaix cobbles.

Roglič crashed hard when a hay bale was apparently moved into the road by a race motorbike. He dislocated his shoulder, put it back in himself and then chased for 30km but lost two minutes to his overall rivals.

Teammate Jonas Vingegaard became Jumbo-Visma’s protected leader after the crash and Roglič moved into a support role at the Tour de France, gradually losing time as he sacrificed his chances for his younger teammate and Wout van Aert, who is leading the green jersey points competition.

He was sitting 21st overall, 33:39 down on Vingegaard when Jumbo-Visma announced he would not start stage 15.

“I’m proud of my contribution to the current standings and I trust that the team will realise our yellow and green ambitions. Thanks to everybody for your great support,” Roglič said in a brief message.

It is the second consecutive year that Roglič has failed to finish the Tour de France. Last year he crashed early in the race and eventually abandoned in Tignes after stage 8.

Roglič recovered to win the time trial at the Tokyo Olympics and a third consecutive Vuelta a España. He is expected to again lead Jumbo-Visma in the final Grand Tour of the season.