Itzulia Basque Country stage 5 LIVE - Paul Seixas remains in the yellow jersey for the queen stage

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The weather continues to smile on the riders, treating them to blue skies and a temperature of over 20 degrees.

The winner of stage three, Axel Laurance, has not made it to the start this morning. He's pulled out of the race.

The riders are making their way though the neutralised zone as we speak.

Paul Seixas in yellow with his Decathlon CMA CGM team at the start today. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The scene at the start today in Eibar, during the team presentation. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Of course, there is one obvious way Seixas can be beaten - by riders in the break. There was huge interest in getting into the break yesterday, with the battle raging for hours and a massive group of over 30 eventually getting clear, and we should expect something similar today. Whether or not the catch is made may well depend on Seixas’ appetite for another stage win.

Based on the way this race has gone so far, it’s the kind of parcours that makes Paul Seixas hot favourite for the stage win. He’s been in a league of his own so far this race on the climbs, and even gained time yesterday on the descent, and if this stage is to be as selective as it looks, it’s hard to see how anybody can beat him in a mano y mano fight.

This is the day that the organisers have deemed the Queen Stage of the 2026 Itzulia Basque Country, and it’s easy to see why. In total there are eight classified climbs, and a total of 3,814m elevation gain, including two particularly steep category one climbs in the second half of the stage.

Hello and welcome to stage five of Itzulia Basque Country!