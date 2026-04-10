Itzulia Basque Country stage 5 LIVE - Paul Seixas remains in the yellow jersey for the queen stage

Eight classified climbs and 3,800 metres of ascent pack the queen stage of the race in Eibar

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GALDAKAO, SPAIN - APRIL 09: Paul Seixas of France and Team Decathlon CMA CGM celebrates at podium as Yellow Leader Jersey winner during the 65th Itzulia Basque Country 2026, Stage 4 a 167.2km stage from Galdakao to Galdakao on / #UCIWT / April 09, 2026 in Galdakao, Spain. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
(Image credit: © Getty Images)
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Stage 5 (Image credit: Itzulia Basque Country)

Race Situation

The race begins at 13:05 local time

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The weather continues to smile on the riders, treating them to blue skies and a temperature of over 20 degrees.

The winner of stage three, Axel Laurance, has not made it to the start this morning. He's pulled out of the race.

The riders are making their way though the neutralised zone as we speak.

Paul Seixas in yellow with his Decathlon CMA CGM team at the start today.

EIBAR, SPAIN - APRIL 10: Paul Seixas of France, Matthew Riccitello of United States, Leo Bisiaux of France, Jordan Labrosse of France, Nicolas Prodhomme of France, Johannes Staune-Mittet of Norway, Aurelien Paret-Peintre of France and Team Decathlon CMA CGM prior to the 65th Itzulia Basque Country 2026, Stage 5 a 176.2km stage from Eibar to Eibar / #UCIWT / on April 10, 2026 in Eibar, Spain. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

There was a lot to unpack from yesterday's hectic stage. Have a read of our report for the full lowdown.

The scene at the start today in Eibar, during the team presentation.

EIBAR, SPAIN - APRIL 10: Primoz Roglic of Slovenia, Haimar Etxeberria of Spain, Florian Lipowitz of Germany, Gianni Moscon of Italy, Luke Tuckwell of Australia, Emil Herzog of Germany and Team Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe prior to the 65th Itzulia Basque Country 2026, Stage 5 a 176.2km stage from Eibar to Eibar / #UCIWT / on April 10, 2026 in Eibar, Spain. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Of course, there is one obvious way Seixas can be beaten - by riders in the break. There was huge interest in getting into the break yesterday, with the battle raging for hours and a massive group of over 30 eventually getting clear, and we should expect something similar today. Whether or not the catch is made may well depend on Seixas’ appetite for another stage win.

Based on the way this race has gone so far, it’s the kind of parcours that makes Paul Seixas hot favourite for the stage win. He’s been in a league of his own so far this race on the climbs, and even gained time yesterday on the descent, and if this stage is to be as selective as it looks, it’s hard to see how anybody can beat him in a mano y mano fight.

This is the day that the organisers have deemed the Queen Stage of the 2026 Itzulia Basque Country, and it’s easy to see why. In total there are eight classified climbs, and a total of 3,814m elevation gain, including two particularly steep category one climbs in the second half of the stage.

Hello and welcome to stage five of Itzulia Basque Country!

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