Evenepoel seals overall at Vuelta a España as Carapaz claims third stage victory
22-year-old Belgian overcome with emotion at Puerto de Navacerrada
The final mountain stage of the Vuelta a España brought more joy for Richard Carapaz as the Ineos Grenadiers climber soloed to a third stage win of the race as well as securing the mountain classification victory.
Carapaz, racing his final Grand Tour for Ineos Grenadiers, triumphed from the breakaway after leaving Sergio Higuita (Bora-Hansgrohe) behind at the peak of the Vuelta's final climb, 7km from the finish.
As the GC group raced in behind the Ecuadorian, race leader Remco Evenepoel (QuickStep-AlphaVinyl) all but secured his first career Grand Tour victory, having safely traversed the final challenge of the race.
The Belgian held a lead of 2:07 over second-placed Enric Mas (Movistar) heading into the multi-mountain day to the Puerto de Navacerrada. However, he had little trouble in defending his overall lead, with his Spanish rival limiting his efforts to a handful of accelerations on the penultimate climb of the day.
More to follow...
