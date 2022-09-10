Evenepoel seals overall at Vuelta a España as Carapaz claims third stage victory

Image 1 of 31 Richard Carapaz wins on stage 20 at the Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: Getty Images ) Image 1 of 31 Remco Evenepoel (Image credit: Getty Images ) Image 1 of 31 Sebastien Reichenbach and Rohan Dennis compete in the chase group during stage 20 at the Vuelta a España (Image credit: Getty Images ) Image 1 of 31 Richard Carapaz competes in the chase group during stage 20 at the Vuelta a España (Image credit: Getty Images ) Image 1 of 31 Overall leader Remco Evenepoel with his QuickStep-AlphaVinyl team during stage 20 at the Vuelta a España (Image credit: Getty Images ) Image 1 of 31 Remco Evenepoel on the penultimate stage 20 at the Vuelta a España (Image credit: Getty Images ) Image 1 of 31 The peloton during stage 20 at the Vuelta a España (Image credit: Getty Images ) Image 1 of 31 The peloton during stage 20 at the Vuelta a España (Image credit: Getty Images ) Image 1 of 31 Remco Evenepoel during stage 20 at the Vuelta a España (Image credit: Getty Images ) Image 1 of 31 A general view of the peloton passing through a wooded area during stage 20 at the Vuelta a España (Image credit: Getty Images ) Image 1 of 31 A general view of the wooded area at the Puerto de Navafra during stage 20 at the Vuelta a España (Image credit: Getty Images ) Image 1 of 31 Gino Mader attacks during stage 20 at the Vuelta a España (Image credit: Getty Images ) Image 1 of 31 Thibaut Pinot attacks during stage 20 at the Vuelta a España (Image credit: Getty Images ) Image 1 of 31 (Image credit: Getty Images ) Image 1 of 31 (Image credit: Getty Images ) Image 1 of 31 (Image credit: Getty Images ) Image 1 of 31 (Image credit: Getty Images ) Image 1 of 31 (Image credit: Getty Images ) Image 1 of 31 (Image credit: Getty Images ) Image 1 of 31 (Image credit: Getty Images ) Image 1 of 31 (Image credit: Getty Images ) Image 1 of 31 Remco Evenepoel and Enric Mas on stage 20 at the Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: Getty Images ) Image 1 of 31 Sergio Andres Higuita and Louis Meintjes on stage 20 at the Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: Getty Images ) Image 1 of 31 Juan Ayuso on stage 20 at the Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: Getty Images ) Image 1 of 31 Remco Evenepoel on stage 20 at the Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: Getty Images ) Image 1 of 31 Ben O'Connor on stage 20 at the Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: Getty Images ) Image 1 of 31 Remco Evenepoel overcome with emotion as he all but seals the overall title at the Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: Getty Images ) Image 1 of 31 Remco Evenepoel all but seals the overall title at the Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: Getty Images ) Image 1 of 31 Remco Evenepoel all but seals the overall title at the Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: Getty Images ) Image 1 of 31 Remco Evenepoel all but seals the overall title at the Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: Getty Images ) Image 1 of 31 Richard Carapaz wins stage 20, his third stage victory of this Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: Getty Images ) Image 1 of 31

The final mountain stage of the Vuelta a España brought more joy for Richard Carapaz as the Ineos Grenadiers climber soloed to a third stage win of the race as well as securing the mountain classification victory.

Carapaz, racing his final Grand Tour for Ineos Grenadiers, triumphed from the breakaway after leaving Sergio Higuita (Bora-Hansgrohe) behind at the peak of the Vuelta's final climb, 7km from the finish.

As the GC group raced in behind the Ecuadorian, race leader Remco Evenepoel (QuickStep-AlphaVinyl) all but secured his first career Grand Tour victory, having safely traversed the final challenge of the race.

The Belgian held a lead of 2:07 over second-placed Enric Mas (Movistar) heading into the multi-mountain day to the Puerto de Navacerrada. However, he had little trouble in defending his overall lead, with his Spanish rival limiting his efforts to a handful of accelerations on the penultimate climb of the day.

More to follow...

