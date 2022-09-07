Live coverage
Vuelta a Espana stage 17 live - The race goes on without Roglic
Evenepoel defends lead on road to Monasterio de Tentudía
Roglic was second overall, 1:26 (and closing) off Evenepoel's red jersey. His absence extends Evenepoel's buffer beyond two minutes and redraws the race for overall victory and for the podium. The revised standings look as follows:
1 Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 61:26:26
2 Enric Mas Movistar Team 00: 02:01
3 Juan Ayuso UAE Team Emirates 00:04:49
4 Carlos Rodriguez INEOS Grenadiers 00:05:16
5 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Qazaqstan Team 00:05:24
6 João Almeida (Por) UAE Team Emirates 00:07:00
7 Thymen Arensman (Ned) Team DSM 00:07:05
8 Ben O’Connor (Aus) AG2R Citroën Team 00:08:57
9 Jai Hindley (Aus) Bora-hansgrohe 00:11:36
10 Louis Meintjes (RSA) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 00:11:41
Stage 17 of the Vuelta a España brings the peloton to the testing category 2 finale at Monasterio de Tentudía, but the tenor of the race is rather different following the news that Primoz Roglic has abandoned due to the injuries he sustained in his crash in the final metres of yesterday's stage.
