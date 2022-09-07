Live coverage

Vuelta a Espana stage 17 live - The race goes on without Roglic

By Barry Ryan
published

Evenepoel defends lead on road to Monasterio de Tentudía

Roglic was second overall, 1:26 (and closing) off Evenepoel's red jersey. His absence extends Evenepoel's buffer beyond two minutes and redraws the race for overall victory and for the podium. The revised standings look as follows:

1                                  Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team     61:26:26

2                                  Enric Mas        Movistar Team           00: 02:01

3                                  Juan Ayuso     UAE Team Emirates  00:04:49

4                                  Carlos Rodriguez        INEOS Grenadiers 00:05:16

5                                  Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Qazaqstan Team   00:05:24

6                                  João Almeida (Por) UAE Team Emirates            00:07:00

7                                  Thymen Arensman (Ned) Team DSM            00:07:05

8                                  Ben O’Connor (Aus) AG2R Citroën Team            00:08:57

9                                  Jai Hindley (Aus) Bora-hansgrohe     00:11:36

10                               Louis Meintjes (RSA) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux       00:11:41

Stage 17 of the Vuelta a España brings the peloton to the testing category 2 finale at Monasterio de Tentudía, but the tenor of the race is rather different following the news that Primoz Roglic has abandoned due to the injuries he sustained in his crash in the final metres of yesterday's stage.

