Vuelta a Espana stage 17 live - The race goes on without Roglic

Roglic was second overall, 1:26 (and closing) off Evenepoel's red jersey. His absence extends Evenepoel's buffer beyond two minutes and redraws the race for overall victory and for the podium. The revised standings look as follows:

Stage 17 of the Vuelta a España brings the peloton to the testing category 2 finale at Monasterio de Tentudía, but the tenor of the race is rather different following the news that Primoz Roglic has abandoned due to the injuries he sustained in his crash in the final metres of yesterday's stage.