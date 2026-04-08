Itzulia Basque Country stage 3 LIVE: Paul Seixas defends yellow on punchy day in the Basque Country

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Mikel Landa is not here today, having pulled out overnight due to his heavy crash yesterday. Thankfully, his team reported that he did not suffer any fractures or long-term damage, so hopefully it won’t be long before we see him racing again.

There might not be a single climb hard enough to draw the GC contenders out, but the total of 2,824m of climbing throughout the day makes it a testing one that many puncheurs might back themselves to go for the stage win.

Paul Seixas leads the race after a jaw-dropping attack on the final climb yesterday, and it’s difficult to see how his rivals are going to gain the two minutes + they need to gain on him. Having won the first two stages back-to-back, we expect him to take more of a back seat today - but such is his form that we can’t be sure he’s not hungry for more success. (Image credit: Getty Images)

After yesterday’s big GC sort-out, today will be a much milder day in terms of parcours. There are still plenty of hills on the menu, however, and though this might be the best chance for a bunch sprint this week, it’s far from guaranteed.

Hello and welcome to stage three of Itzulia Basque Country!