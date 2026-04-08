Itzulia Basque Country stage 3 LIVE: Paul Seixas defends yellow on punchy day in the Basque Country
One for the hardy sprinters on a 152.8km loop around Basauri
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Race Situation
Race begins at 13:40 local time
The driver of the vehicle who caused Landa’s crash also won’t be here today, after the UCI commissaires expelled them from the race.
Driver of Itzulia Basque Country race doctor's car expelled from race for causing Mikel Landa stage 2 crash
Mikel Landa is not here today, having pulled out overnight due to his heavy crash yesterday. Thankfully, his team reported that he did not suffer any fractures or long-term damage, so hopefully it won’t be long before we see him racing again.
There might not be a single climb hard enough to draw the GC contenders out, but the total of 2,824m of climbing throughout the day makes it a testing one that many puncheurs might back themselves to go for the stage win.
Paul Seixas leads the race after a jaw-dropping attack on the final climb yesterday, and it’s difficult to see how his rivals are going to gain the two minutes + they need to gain on him.
Having won the first two stages back-to-back, we expect him to take more of a back seat today - but such is his form that we can’t be sure he’s not hungry for more success.
After yesterday’s big GC sort-out, today will be a much milder day in terms of parcours. There are still plenty of hills on the menu, however, and though this might be the best chance for a bunch sprint this week, it’s far from guaranteed.
Hello and welcome to stage three of Itzulia Basque Country!
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