Vuelta a Espana stage 8 Live - A new summit finish

All the action on the road to Colláu Fancuaya

(Image credit: La Vuelta)

Race notes

Remco Evenepoel (QuickStep-AlphaVinyl) defends red jersey

Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) fourth at 1:01

New summit finish of Colláu Fancuaya (10.1km at 8.5%)

-153km

And we're off! The dignitaries have cut the ribbon and the riders are rolling out into the short neutralised zone.

Three riders will not take to the start line, however, due to COVID-19 positive tests. Team DSM announced that roommates Nikias Arndt and Mark Donovan have both tested positive while Arkéa-Samsic confirmed that Anthony Delaplace had also tested positive. Seven riders have now left the race due to the virus. You can read the full story here.

Jake Stewart (Groupama-FDJ) has also abandoned the race.

To reach the Colláu Fancuaya, the race travels 153.4km today from La Pola Llaviana  over the jagged mountains so typical of the Vuelta. Immediately after the start, the peloton will start climbing up the category 2 Alto de la Colladona, before making their way over another four categorised climbs to the foot of the final climb.

The riders are signing on in the town of La Pola Llaviana, small town in the Asturias. Last time it hosted a start in 2020, the peloton finished atop the Angliru but today the race heads for the Colláu Fancuaya - a 10.3km mountain with gradients as steep as 16.2% that has never been raced before.

Jesús Herrada (Cofidis) took an emotional win from the breakaway yesterday, ahead of Samuele Battistella (Astana Qazaqstan) and Fred Wright (Bahrain Victorious). To catch up before the action starts today, you can read all about here.

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of stage 8 of the Vuelta a España.

