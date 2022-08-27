Live coverage
Vuelta a Espana stage 8 Live - A new summit finish
By Issy Ronald published
All the action on the road to Colláu Fancuaya
Vuelta a España – Results and news
How to watch the Vuelta a España – live TV and streaming
Vuelta a España's mountainous weekend double-whammy set to test Evenepoel
Jesús Herrada claims stage 7 victory from winning breakaway at Vuelta a España
Race notes
Remco Evenepoel (QuickStep-AlphaVinyl) defends red jersey
Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) fourth at 1:01
New summit finish of Colláu Fancuaya (10.1km at 8.5%)
-153km
And we're off! The dignitaries have cut the ribbon and the riders are rolling out into the short neutralised zone.
Three riders will not take to the start line, however, due to COVID-19 positive tests. Team DSM announced that roommates Nikias Arndt and Mark Donovan have both tested positive while Arkéa-Samsic confirmed that Anthony Delaplace had also tested positive. Seven riders have now left the race due to the virus. You can read the full story here.
Jake Stewart (Groupama-FDJ) has also abandoned the race.
To reach the Colláu Fancuaya, the race travels 153.4km today from La Pola Llaviana over the jagged mountains so typical of the Vuelta. Immediately after the start, the peloton will start climbing up the category 2 Alto de la Colladona, before making their way over another four categorised climbs to the foot of the final climb.
The riders are signing on in the town of La Pola Llaviana, small town in the Asturias. Last time it hosted a start in 2020, the peloton finished atop the Angliru but today the race heads for the Colláu Fancuaya - a 10.3km mountain with gradients as steep as 16.2% that has never been raced before.
#LaVuelta22 Hola 👋 pic.twitter.com/OwEknCjfA4August 27, 2022
Jesús Herrada (Cofidis) took an emotional win from the breakaway yesterday, ahead of Samuele Battistella (Astana Qazaqstan) and Fred Wright (Bahrain Victorious). To catch up before the action starts today, you can read all about here.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of stage 8 of the Vuelta a España.
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month*
Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
after your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Vuelta a Espana stage 8 Live - A new summit finishAll the action on the road to Colláu Fancuaya
-
Pogacar makes racing return at Sunday's Bretagne ClassicSlovenian set to face off against Van Aert, Girmay, Cosnefroy, Matthews in France
-
How to watch the 2022 Vuelta a España – live TV and streamingRoglic hoping for win number four against Evenepoel, Yates, Carapaz, Hindley, and more
-
Arndt, Donovan, Delaplace out of Vuelta a España with COVID-19Seven men have now left the race due to the virus
-
Evie Richards reveals the physical and mental toll of becoming a pro cyclist'I was obsessed with riding and winning' says Briton
-
Fred Wright 'gutted' by third place in stage 7 sprint at Vuelta a EspañaBahrain Victorious racer in second break in three days
-
Australia out of race for Road Worlds U23 women's titles, format hampers selectionRoad co-ordinator Sutherland says U23 women deserve own race – elite combination a 'complication', lacks quotas
-
Vuelta a España's mountainous weekend double-whammy set to test EvenepoelGC contenders face summit finishes on stage 8 and stage 9 in Asturias
-
Hindley chases ‘phenomenal’ Evenepoel as Vuelta a España returns to mountains‘I was motivated to come back and find that Giro form again’