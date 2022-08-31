Kaden Groves sprints to stage 11 victory at Vuelta a España

Image 1 of 25 Kaden Groves of Team BikeExchange-Jayco wins sprint on stage 11 (Image credit: Tim de WaeleGetty Images ) Image 1 of 25 Kaden Groves of Team BikeExchange-Jayco earns first WorldTour victory on stage 11 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images ) Image 1 of 25 Tim Merlier of Alpecin-Deceuninck takes third in the sprint, won by Kaden Groves of Team BikeExchange-Jayco and second secured by Danny Van Poppel of Bora-Hansgrohe (Image credit: Tim de WaeleGetty Images ) Image 1 of 25 Kaden Groves of Team BikeExchange - Jayco wins stage 11 ahead of Danny Van Poppel of Bora - Hansgrohe, who coasts past him after the finish (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images ) Image 1 of 25 Lots of looking around as the break is caught and race leader Remco Evenepoel remains near the front of the peloton with less than 20km to go (Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images ) Image 1 of 25 Team BikeExchange-Jayco masses at the front of the peloton with less than 17km to go (Image credit: Justin SetterfieldGetty Images ) Image 1 of 25 With 52km to go, Jetse Bol (Burgos-BH) attacked from three-rider breakaway for solo expedition (Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images ) Image 1 of 25 The peloton chases a lone rider on a breakaway, Jetse Bol, with Lukasz Owsian of (Arkéa-Samsic) and Julien Bernard (Trek-Segafredo) leading the way (Image credit: Justin SetterfieldGetty Images ) Image 1 of 25 Jetse Bol of Burgos-BH leads breakaway trio with Joan Bou of Euskaltel-Euskadi and Vojtech Repa of Equipo Kern Pharma during 191.2km stage 11 (Image credit: Justin SetterfieldGetty Images ) Image 1 of 25 Julius Johansen of Intermarch-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux rides in peloton alongside Mads Pedersen of Trek-Segafredo, who wears the Green Points Jersey (Image credit: Justin SetterfieldGetty Images ) Image 1 of 25 Julien Bernard of Trek-Segafredo rides behind Lukasz Owsian of Arkéa-Samsic in the peloton (Image credit: Justin SetterfieldGetty Images ) Image 1 of 25 Ilan Van Wilder and Julian Alaphilippe (QuickStep-AlphaVinyl) ride in peloton (Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images ) Image 1 of 25 Julian Alaphilippe crashes during stage 11 at the Vuelta a España (Image credit: Getty Images ) Image 1 of 25 Julian Alaphilippe (QuickStep-Alpha Vinyl) reacts to a fall and is assisted by the medical team, then departs the Vuelta in ambulance (Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images ) Image 1 of 25 The breakaway (L to R): Joan Bou (Euskaltel-Euskadi), Vojtech Repa (Equipo Kern Pharma) and Jetse Bol (Burgos-BH) (Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images ) Image 1 of 25 With under 70km to go the breakaway had two minutes on the peloton - Joan Bou (Euskaltel-Euskadi) leading the harge (Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images ) Image 1 of 25 Remco Evenepoel at the start of stage 11 during an interview (Image credit: Getty Images ) Image 1 of 25 The peloton is cheered by fans on start of stage 11 from ElPozo Alimentación (Image credit: Justin SetterfieldGetty Images ) Image 1 of 25 View of the peloton passing through a sea landscape on stage 11 (Image credit: Justin SetterfieldGetty Images ) Image 1 of 25 A general view of the peloton passing by Mediterranean Sea landscape headed to finish in Cabo de Gata Spain Photo by Justin SetterfieldGetty Images (Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images ) Image 1 of 25 Remco Evenepoel (QuickStep-AlphaVinyl) in Red Leader's Jersey during stage 11 (Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images ) Image 1 of 25 Tao Geoghegan Hart (Ineos Grenadiers) rides with Christopher Froome (Israel-Premier Tech) on flat, sunny day at Vuelta (Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images ) Image 1 of 25 Merhawi Kudus of EF Education-EasyPost rides in national championship jersey of Eritrea (Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images ) Image 1 of 25 A serpentine road for the peloton on stage 11 along the southern coast of Spain headed to the finish at Cabo de Gata (Image credit: Justin SetterfieldGetty Images ) Image 1 of 25 James Shaw of EF Education-EasyPost suffers a mechanical on stage 11 (Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images ) Image 1 of 25

Kaden Groves gave BikeExchange-Jayco a morale-boosting sprint win in Cabo de Gata for the Vuelta a España, helping the Australian team overcome the pre-stage loss of team leader Simon Yates to COVID-19.

Danny van Poppel (Bora-Hansgrohe) finished second and Tim Merlier (Alpecin-Deceuninck) was third on each side of Groves.

BikeExchange-Jayco had four riders on the front with four kilometres to go after a slow stage into a headwind. They then kept Groves ahead of the fight for position on the long finishing straight along the coast.

When John Degenkolb (Team DSM), Sebastian Molano (UAE Team Emirates) surged and others ahead, Groves waited and then used their slipstreams before launching his own sprint to hit the line first.

Race leader Remco Evenepoel (QuickStep-AlphaVinyl) finished safely in the peloton and so kept his red jersey.

More to come.

Results powered by FirstCycling (opens in new tab)