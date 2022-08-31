Kaden Groves sprints to stage 11 victory at Vuelta a España

Race leader Evenepoel finishes safely in southern Spain but loses support of Alaphilippe to crash
Kaden Groves gave BikeExchange-Jayco a morale-boosting sprint win in Cabo de Gata for the Vuelta a España, helping the Australian team overcome the pre-stage loss of team leader Simon Yates to COVID-19.
Danny van Poppel (Bora-Hansgrohe) finished second and Tim Merlier (Alpecin-Deceuninck) was third on each side of Groves.
BikeExchange-Jayco had four riders on the front with four kilometres to go after a slow stage into a headwind. They then kept Groves ahead of the fight for position on the long finishing straight along the coast.
When John Degenkolb (Team DSM), Sebastian Molano (UAE Team Emirates) surged and others ahead, Groves waited and then used their slipstreams before launching his own sprint to hit the line first.
Race leader Remco Evenepoel (QuickStep-AlphaVinyl) finished safely in the peloton and so kept his red jersey.
