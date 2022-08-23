Roglic pulls ahead of Pedersen on uphill stage 4 finish at Vuelta a España

Image 1 of 20 Primoz Roglic of Jumbo-Visma celebrates at finish line as stage winner (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images ) Image 1 of 20 Primoz Roglic of Jumbo-Visma sprints across the finish line to win stage 4 (Image credit: DAVID STOCKMANBELGA MAGAFP via Getty Images ) Image 1 of 20 Primoz Roglic of Jumbo-Visma rides in the peloton (Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images ) Image 1 of 20 Alessandro De Marchi of Israel-Premier Tech leads the breakaway (Image credit: Justin SetterfieldGetty Images ) Image 1 of 20 James Shaw of EF Education-EasyPost competes in the breakaway (Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images ) Image 1 of 20 Attacking at the start of the 152.5km stage 4 are Alexey Lutsenko (Astana Qazaqstan) and Alessandro De Marchi (Israel-Premier Tech) (Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images ) Image 1 of 20 Race leader Edoardo Affini rides protected in the peloton among his Jumbo-Visma teammates (Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images ) Image 1 of 20 Julian Alaphilippe of QuickStep-AlphaVinyl competes in the peloton on 152.5km stage 4 (Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images ) Image 1 of 20 Julius van den Berg of EF Education-EasyPost rides in the Polka Dot Mountain Jersey on a stage with eight KOM points on the line (Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images ) Image 1 of 20 The peloton passing by sunflowers on one side and wind turbines on the hills during stage 4 (Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images ) Image 1 of 20 Julius van den Berg in the KOM jersey waves to crowd as Team EF Education-EasyPost introduced prior to stage 4 in Vitoria-Gasteiz (Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images ) Image 1 of 20 Edoardo Affini of Jumbo-Visma in the Red Leader's Jersey takes part in an interview on the stage in Vitoria-Gasteiz before stage 4 (Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images ) Image 1 of 20 Ireland's Sam Bennett of Bora-Hansgrohe in the Green Points Jersey during the team presentation (Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images ) Image 1 of 20 The peloton passing scenery of Alava region on stage 4 (Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images ) Image 1 of 20 A wide angle view of the peloton riding from Vitoria-Gasteiz to Laguardia (Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images ) Image 1 of 20 Rémi Cavagna of QuickStep-AlphaVinyl leads the peloton (Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images ) Image 1 of 20 Dylan Van Baarle of Ineos Grenadiers competes in the peloton (Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images ) Image 1 of 20 Primoz Roglic of Jumbo-Visma heads to the podium as stage winner (Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images ) Image 1 of 20 Stage winner Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) congratulated by Remco Evenepoel (QuickStep-AlphaVinyl) after the finish (Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images ) Image 1 of 20 Tao Geoghegan Hart (Ineos Grenadiers) finishes 11th on stage 4 (Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images ) Image 1 of 20

Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) confirmed he's on track for a crack at a fourth straight Vuelta a España title, triumphing on the uphill finish on stage 4 and taking the familiar red jersey as overall leader.

The Slovenian had come into the race shrouded in doubts after his late comeback from his Tour de France injuries, but showcased his form with a trademark acceleration on the kick-up to the line in Laguardia.

The short finishing climb intensified in the final 500 metres and Roglič snapped into action as Kenny Elissonde (Trek-Segafredo) was leading out through the narrow, twisting uphill roads for Mads Pedersen. The Dane could only try and jump into Roglič's slipstream before watching daylight open and having to settle for second place.

Enric Mas, whose Movistar team had dominated the lower slopes of the final climb, finished third, favoured to contest the finish over teammate Alejandro Valverde.

With Jumbo-Visma having won the opening team time trial, Roglič was always likely to become the latest member of the team to inherit the red jersey. Most of the overall contenders finished on the same time but Roglič helped himself to some 13 bonus seconds - 10 for the stage win and three for the bonus sprint on the preceding Puerto de Herrera climb.

The steep slopes and narrow road in the final 500 metres saw some gaps open between the reduced peloton, causing some general classification hopefuls to lose time. Simon Yates (BikeExchange-Jayco) led home a group at seven seconds, alongside Richard Carapaz, whose Ineos Grenadiers teammates Pavel Sivakov and Tao Geoghegan Hart finished up front.

Other riders to lose seven seconds to Roglič and the likes of Remco Evenepoel (QuickStep-AlphaVinyl) and Jai Hindley (Bora-Hansgrohe) included João Almeida (UAE Team Emirates), Sergio Higuita (Bora-Hansgrohe), Miguel Ángel López (Astana Qazaqstan), and the EF Education-EasyPost duo of Hugh Carthy and Rigoberto Urán.

Those riders conceded 20 seconds on the day to Roglič, who takes a familiar position atop the overall standings, 13 seconds up on teammate Sepp Kuss and 26 seconds up on Ineos' Ethan Hayter, Geoghegan Hart and Sivakov, and 27 seconds up on Evenepoel.

"It's really just the beginning of the Vuelta," Roglič warned after picking up his 10th career stage win at the Spanish Grand Tour. "I always say it's better to have some seconds in front than behind."

