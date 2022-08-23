Roglic pulls ahead of Pedersen on uphill stage 4 finish at Vuelta a España
By Patrick Fletcher published
Jumbo-Visma leader moves into GC lead
Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) confirmed he's on track for a crack at a fourth straight Vuelta a España title, triumphing on the uphill finish on stage 4 and taking the familiar red jersey as overall leader.
The Slovenian had come into the race shrouded in doubts after his late comeback from his Tour de France injuries, but showcased his form with a trademark acceleration on the kick-up to the line in Laguardia.
The short finishing climb intensified in the final 500 metres and Roglič snapped into action as Kenny Elissonde (Trek-Segafredo) was leading out through the narrow, twisting uphill roads for Mads Pedersen. The Dane could only try and jump into Roglič's slipstream before watching daylight open and having to settle for second place.
Enric Mas, whose Movistar team had dominated the lower slopes of the final climb, finished third, favoured to contest the finish over teammate Alejandro Valverde.
With Jumbo-Visma having won the opening team time trial, Roglič was always likely to become the latest member of the team to inherit the red jersey. Most of the overall contenders finished on the same time but Roglič helped himself to some 13 bonus seconds - 10 for the stage win and three for the bonus sprint on the preceding Puerto de Herrera climb.
The steep slopes and narrow road in the final 500 metres saw some gaps open between the reduced peloton, causing some general classification hopefuls to lose time. Simon Yates (BikeExchange-Jayco) led home a group at seven seconds, alongside Richard Carapaz, whose Ineos Grenadiers teammates Pavel Sivakov and Tao Geoghegan Hart finished up front.
Other riders to lose seven seconds to Roglič and the likes of Remco Evenepoel (QuickStep-AlphaVinyl) and Jai Hindley (Bora-Hansgrohe) included João Almeida (UAE Team Emirates), Sergio Higuita (Bora-Hansgrohe), Miguel Ángel López (Astana Qazaqstan), and the EF Education-EasyPost duo of Hugh Carthy and Rigoberto Urán.
Those riders conceded 20 seconds on the day to Roglič, who takes a familiar position atop the overall standings, 13 seconds up on teammate Sepp Kuss and 26 seconds up on Ineos' Ethan Hayter, Geoghegan Hart and Sivakov, and 27 seconds up on Evenepoel.
"It's really just the beginning of the Vuelta," Roglič warned after picking up his 10th career stage win at the Spanish Grand Tour. "I always say it's better to have some seconds in front than behind."
Deputy Editor - Europe. Patrick is an NCTJ-trained journalist who has seven years' experience covering professional cycling.
The current GC standings in the 2022 Vuelta a España after stage 4Primož Roglič takes the overall lead from teammate Edoardo Affini on stage 4, while the GC contenders stretch out a few seconds on the field
De Lie goes deep to beat Démare at Egmont Cycling RaceLotto Soudal rider grabs ninth win of neo-pro season
Vuelta a Espana stage 4 Live - The race hits the Basque hillsThe peloton takes on the first Spanish stage of the race