Vuelta a Espana stage 11 Live - A chance for the sprinters

Pedersen, Merlier, Ackermann set to face off in Cabo de Gata

Evenepoel smashes stage 10 time trial to increase overall lead at Vuelta a España

Race notes

Remco Evenepoel in race lead by 2:41 over Primož Roglič

191km flat stage to Cabo de Gata likely to deliver sprint finish

Mads Pedersen, Tim Merlier, Pascal Ackermann among stage favourites

Simon Yates and Pavel Sivakov out of the race due to COVID-19

Break: Jetse Bol (Burgos-BH), Vojtech Repa (Kern Pharma) and Joan Bou (Euskaltel-Euskadi)

This isn't shaping up to be a thriller as far as Vuelta stages go. The peloton are likely to keep the breakaway in check all day (almost four hours to the finish!) before the expected sprint in Cabo de Gata.

165km to go

BikeExchange-Jayco are also working at the head of the peloton.

Trek-Segafredo will be working for their sprinter, green jersey holder Mads Pedersen, today.

Alpecin-Deceuninck will be hoping to deliver a win for Tim Merlier and Arkéa-Samsic will be riding for British sprinter Dan McLay.

Look out, too, for Pascal Ackermann (UAE Team Emirates), Danny van Poppel (Bora-Hansgrohe), Bryan Coquard (Cofidis), Kaden Groves (BikeExchange-Jayco), Mike Teunissen (Jumbo-Visma), and John Degenkolb (Team DSM).

BREDA NETHERLANDS AUGUST 21 Sam Bennett of Ireland and Team Bora Hansgrohe Green Points Jersey Mads Pedersen of Denmark and Team Trek Segafredo and Daniel Mclay of United Kingdom and Team Arka Samsic sprint to win during the 77th Tour of Spain 2022 Stage 3 a 1932km stage from Breda to Breda LaVuelta22 WorldTour on August 21 2022 in Breda Netherlands Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Evenepoel leading in battle against Roglic, Mas, Rodríguez, Ayuso, Almeida, López

172km to go

3:45 for the breakaway at the moment.

Alpecin-Deceuninck, Trek-Segafredo, and Arkéa-Samsic are controlling the peloton currently.

181km to go

The breakaway trio have four minutes on the peloton now.

Yesterday's stage 10 time trial saw Remco Evenepoel smash the competition to extend his GC lead. Read our race report here.

Belgian Remco Evenepoel of QuickStep Alpha Vinyl wearing the red jersey for leader in the overall ranking crosses the finish line of stage 10 of the 2022 edition of the Vuelta a Espana Tour of Spain cycling race a 309 km individual time trial from Elche to Alicante Spain Tuesday 30 August 2022 BELGA PHOTO DAVID STOCKMAN Photo by DAVID STOCKMAN BELGA MAG Belga via AFP Photo by DAVID STOCKMANBELGA MAGAFP via Getty Images

188km to go

It appears that the peloton are happy with the breakaway. The trio have a minute already.

With only three riders on the attack, all from ProTeams, it would be an easy move for the sprinter's teams to control, too.

With no climbs to speak of on today's stage, there's little for any breakaway to fight for, so this move might be let go straight away...

Jetse Bol (Burgos-BH), Vojtech Repa (Kern Pharma) and Joan Bou (Euskaltel-Euskadi) are on the attack early on.

Stage 11 has begun!

Remco Evenepoel and Mads Pedersen line up in red and green today, no change there.

Jay Vine is in the polka dot KOM jersey, while Evenepoel also leads the white jersey standings, though Carlos Rodríguez will be wearing white.

LES PRAERESNAVA SPAIN AUGUST 28 LR Remco Evenepoel of Belgium and Team QuickStep Alpha Vinyl Red Leader Jersey and Mads Pedersen of Denmark and Team Trek Segafredo Green Points Jersey prior to the 77th Tour of Spain 2022 Stage 9 a 1714km stage from Villaviciosa to Les Praeres Nava 743m LaVuelta22 WorldTour on August 28 2022 in Les Praeres Nava Spain Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

The riders are currently rolling through the neutral zone on the way to kilometre zero.

Yates, Sivakov, Miquel, Carretero, and Adrià the only non-starters today as 151 riders remain in the Vuelta.

Take a look at yesterday's results and the overall GC picture here...

Today's stage is set to get underway is just over 10 minutes.

Kern Pharma are also down three riders due to the virus, the Spanish team have announced. Roger Adrià, Héctor Carretero, and Pau Miquel have left the race.

The big news of the morning is that Simon Yates and Pavel Sivakov are out of the race after testing positive for COVID-19. They lay in fifth and ninth overall after stage 10.

CISTIERNA SPAIN AUGUST 26 LR Pavel Sivakov of Russia and Tao Geoghegan Hart of United Kingdom and Team INEOS Grenadiers compete during the 77th Tour of Spain 2022 Stage 7 a 190km stage from Camargo to Cistierna LaVuelta22 WorldTour on August 26 2022 in Cistierna Spain Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Check out the stage 11 map here.

Today's stage is a mostly flat one, offering something different following the recent summit finishes at Colláu Fancuaya and Les Praeres and time trial in Alicante.

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the 11th stage of the Vuelta a España.

