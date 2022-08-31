Vuelta a Espana stage 11 Live - A chance for the sprinters

Refresh

This isn't shaping up to be a thriller as far as Vuelta stages go. The peloton are likely to keep the breakaway in check all day (almost four hours to the finish!) before the expected sprint in Cabo de Gata.

165km to go BikeExchange-Jayco are also working at the head of the peloton.

Trek-Segafredo will be working for their sprinter, green jersey holder Mads Pedersen, today. Alpecin-Deceuninck will be hoping to deliver a win for Tim Merlier and Arkéa-Samsic will be riding for British sprinter Dan McLay. Look out, too, for Pascal Ackermann (UAE Team Emirates), Danny van Poppel (Bora-Hansgrohe), Bryan Coquard (Cofidis), Kaden Groves (BikeExchange-Jayco), Mike Teunissen (Jumbo-Visma), and John Degenkolb (Team DSM). (Image credit: Getty Images)

How to watch the 2022 Vuelta a España – live TV and streaming Evenepoel leading in battle against Roglic, Mas, Rodríguez, Ayuso, Almeida, López

172km to go 3:45 for the breakaway at the moment.

Alpecin-Deceuninck, Trek-Segafredo, and Arkéa-Samsic are controlling the peloton currently.

181km to go The breakaway trio have four minutes on the peloton now.

Yesterday's stage 10 time trial saw Remco Evenepoel smash the competition to extend his GC lead. Read our race report here. (Image credit: DAVID STOCKMANBELGA MAGAFP via Getty Images)

188km to go It appears that the peloton are happy with the breakaway. The trio have a minute already.

With only three riders on the attack, all from ProTeams, it would be an easy move for the sprinter's teams to control, too.

With no climbs to speak of on today's stage, there's little for any breakaway to fight for, so this move might be let go straight away...

Jetse Bol (Burgos-BH), Vojtech Repa (Kern Pharma) and Joan Bou (Euskaltel-Euskadi) are on the attack early on.

Stage 11 has begun!

Remco Evenepoel and Mads Pedersen line up in red and green today, no change there. Jay Vine is in the polka dot KOM jersey, while Evenepoel also leads the white jersey standings, though Carlos Rodríguez will be wearing white. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The riders are currently rolling through the neutral zone on the way to kilometre zero.

Yates, Sivakov, Miquel, Carretero, and Adrià the only non-starters today as 151 riders remain in the Vuelta.

Take a look at yesterday's results and the overall GC picture here...

Today's stage is set to get underway is just over 10 minutes.

Kern Pharma are also down three riders due to the virus, the Spanish team have announced. Roger Adrià, Héctor Carretero, and Pau Miquel have left the race.

The big news of the morning is that Simon Yates and Pavel Sivakov are out of the race after testing positive for COVID-19. They lay in fifth and ninth overall after stage 10. (Image credit: Getty Images/composite)

Check out the stage 11 map here. (Image credit: La Vuelta)

Today's stage is a mostly flat one, offering something different following the recent summit finishes at Colláu Fancuaya and Les Praeres and time trial in Alicante.