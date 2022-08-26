Jesús Herrada claims stage 7 victory from winning breakaway at Vuelta a España
By Stephen Puddicombe published
Evenepoel maintains overall race lead in Cistierna
Jesús Herrada (Cofidis) won stage 7 of the Vuelta a España from a five-man break. The Spaniard edged out a frustrated runner-up Samuele Battistella (Astana Qazaqstan) in the sprint, after third-placed Fred Wright (Bahrain Victorious) led for most of the sprint to the line in Cistierna.
The five riders worked well together to hold off the peloton, that looked in contention to catch them all the way up until the final few kilometres.
Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe) won the sprint in the peloton to retain the green jersey, while Remco Evenepoel (QuickStep-AlphaVinyl) survived the stage unscathed to retain red.
More to come!
