Jesús Herrada claims stage 7 victory from winning breakaway at Vuelta a España

By published

Evenepoel maintains overall race lead in Cistierna

Image 1 of 12
Jesús Herrada claims stage 7 victory from winning breakaway at Vuelta a España (Image credit: Sprint Cycling Agency)
Image 1 of 12

Jesús Herrada (Cofidis) won stage 7 of the Vuelta a España from a five-man break. The Spaniard edged out a frustrated runner-up Samuele Battistella (Astana Qazaqstan) in the sprint, after third-placed Fred Wright (Bahrain Victorious) led for most of the sprint to the line in Cistierna. 

The five riders worked well together to hold off the peloton, that looked in contention to catch them all the way up until the final few kilometres. 

Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe) won the sprint in the peloton to retain the green jersey, while Remco Evenepoel (QuickStep-AlphaVinyl) survived the stage unscathed to retain red.

More to come!

Results powered by FirstCycling (opens in new tab)

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

after your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Stephen Puddicombe

Latest on Cyclingnews