Richard Carapaz attacks from breakaway to win stage 12 at Vuelta a España atop Estepona summit

Image 1 of 16 Richard Carapaz (Ineos Grenadiers) wins stage 12 (Image credit: Getty Images ) Image 1 of 16 Elie Gesbert of Arkéa-Samsic would launch an attack in the breakaway with 3.5km to go (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images ) Image 1 of 16 Matteo Fabbro and Wilco Kelderman of Bora-Hansgrohe lead the breakaway on the final ascent (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images ) Image 1 of 16 The breakaway led by Bora-Hansgrohe duo of Matteo Fabbro and Wilco Kelderman (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images ) Image 1 of 16 The 32-rider break had built its lead to 6:45 with 75km to go (Image credit: Getty Images ) Image 1 of 16 TThe breakaway heads to the final climb on stage 12 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images ) Image 1 of 16 Remco Evenepoel sits behind his QuickStep-AlphaVinyl teammates en route to summit finish at Peñas Blancas. Estepona (Image credit: Getty Images ) Image 1 of 16 QuickStep-AlphaVinyl lead the peloton as they chase the large front group (Image credit: Getty Images ) Image 1 of 16 Patrick Bevin of Israel-Premier Tech drives the pace at the front of the breakaway (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images ) Image 1 of 16 Wilco Kelderman of Bora-Hansgrohe competes in the breakaway (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images ) Image 1 of 16 Mountains classification leader Jay Vine (Alpecin-Deceuninck) was part of the original breakaway (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images ) Image 1 of 16 Race leader Remco Evenepoel (QuickStep-AlphaVinyl) had to chase back to the peloton after sliding out in a corner with 45km to go (Image credit: Tim de WaeleGetty Images ) Image 1 of 16 Remco Evenepoel (QuickStep-AlphaVinyl) back in the peloton after being involved in a crash (Image credit: Tim de WaeleGetty Images ) Image 1 of 16 Road rash clearly visible on right side of Remco Evenepoel after crash (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images ) Image 1 of 16 Remco Evenepoel rides on after crash with 45km to go (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images ) Image 1 of 16 Matteo Fabbro of Bora-Hansgrohe and Richard Carapaz of Ineos Grenadiers among the breakaway climbing to the Peas Blancas (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images ) Image 1 of 16

With a summit victory atop Peñas Blancas on stage 12 of the Vuelta a España, Richard Carapaz (Ineos Grenadiers) rescued what has been an uncharacteristically poor opening half to his race.

Lying in 24th place, the Ecuadorian lay well out of the GC battle at the start of the day, but he proved the strongest man from the breakaway on the 19km climb in Andalucía to soar to his first-ever Vuelta stage victory.

Carapaz picked his spot to jump, racing away from the remains of the break 2km from the finish and speeding to the line alone to take his third win of the season.

Wilco Kelderman (Bora-Hansgrohe) finished second, while Marc Soler and Jan Polanc (UAE Team Emirates) rolled home in third and fourth – Kelderman and Polanc pair poised to jump well into the GC top 10 as a result of their massive time gains on the peloton.

More to come.

Results powered by FirstCycling (opens in new tab)