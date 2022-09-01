Richard Carapaz attacks from breakaway to win stage 12 at Vuelta a España atop Estepona summit
Kelderman second and Soler third with Evenepoel recovering from crash to remain in GC lead
With a summit victory atop Peñas Blancas on stage 12 of the Vuelta a España, Richard Carapaz (Ineos Grenadiers) rescued what has been an uncharacteristically poor opening half to his race.
Lying in 24th place, the Ecuadorian lay well out of the GC battle at the start of the day, but he proved the strongest man from the breakaway on the 19km climb in Andalucía to soar to his first-ever Vuelta stage victory.
Carapaz picked his spot to jump, racing away from the remains of the break 2km from the finish and speeding to the line alone to take his third win of the season.
Wilco Kelderman (Bora-Hansgrohe) finished second, while Marc Soler and Jan Polanc (UAE Team Emirates) rolled home in third and fourth – Kelderman and Polanc pair poised to jump well into the GC top 10 as a result of their massive time gains on the peloton.
More to come.
Daniel Ostanek is production editor at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor and later being hired as staff writer. Prior to joining the team, he had written for most major publications in the cycling world, including CyclingWeekly, Rouleur, and CyclingTips.
Daniel has reported from the world's top races, including the Tour de France and the spring Classics, and has interviewed many of the sport's biggest stars, including Wout van Aert, Remco Evenepoel, Mark Cavendish, Demi Vollering, and Anna van der Breggen.
As well as original reporting, news and feature writing, and production work, Daniel also runs The Leadout newsletter and oversees How to Watch guides throughout the season. His favourite races are Strade Bianche and the Volta a Portugal, and he rides a Colnago C40.
