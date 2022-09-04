Live coverage
Vuelta a Espana stage 15 Live - Sierra Nevada mountain finish to test Evenepoel's form and determination
High altitude finish considered hardest stage of 2022 Vuelta
Vuelta a España – Results and news
How to watch the Vuelta a España – live TV and streaming
Remco Evenepoel testing positive for COVID-19 is a Vuelta a Espana “doomsday scenario” says Lefevere
Vuelta a España 2022 stage 15 preview - The hardest day
Evenepoel suffers as Roglic attacks and reopens Vuelta a España GC battle
Race Notes
Refresh
We're getting close to the official start of stage 15.
Today is another test in the mountains. We have 149.6km of racing today, much like yesterday, and the last 20km is all uphill to the finish.
Hola and welcome to our live coverage of stage 15 of the Vuelta a España.
