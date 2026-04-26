Liège-Bastogne-Liège: Tadej Pogačar drops worthy challenger Paul Seixas with searing attack on Côte de la Roche-aux-Faucons to claim fourth La Doyenne victory

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Young Frenchman holds on to second place on the podium after a brave two-up battle against the World Champion, Remco Evenepoel sprints for third

Tadej Pogacar of Slovenia and UAE Team Emirates - XRG celebrates at finish line as race winner and dedicates the victory to the deceased cyclist Cristian Camilo Munoz during the 112th Liege - Bastogne - Liege 2026
Tadej Pogačar attacks on the Côte de la Roche-aux-Faucons to take a solo victory at Liège-Bastogne-Liège 2026 (Image credit: Getty Images)
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Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) produced a masterclass performance to win Liège-Bastogne-Liège for the fourth time in his career, finally dropping worthy challenger Paul Seixas (Decathlon CMA CGM) on the Côte de la Roche-aux-Faucons with 13.9km to go and riding solo to the finish.

19-year-old superstar Seixas put up a valiant fight and confirmed his massive potential once again by finishing second, and as the only rider able to follow when Pogačar split the race apart fully on the Côte de la Redoute off the back of a Benoît Cosnefroy lead-out 35km from the line.

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A third title in a row for Pogačar and fourth in his career draws him level on all-time wins at Liège-Bastogne-Liège with Alejandro Valverde and Moreno Argentin, leaving only Eddy Merckx with more, on five.

As the third top favourite for the day, Evenepoel ultimately struggled after his time in the early move and was dropped by Cosnefroy even before Pogačar launched his lethal Redoute acceleration. But he did win the sprint for the final podium spot in third, crossing the line almost two minutes after the winner.

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James Moultrie
James Moultrie
News Writer

James Moultrie is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who joined Cyclingnews as a News Writer in 2023 after originally contributing as a freelancer for eight months, during which time he also wrote for Eurosport, Rouleur and Cycling Weekly. Prior to joining the team he reported on races such as Paris-Roubaix and the Giro d’Italia Donne for Eurosport and has interviewed some of the sport’s top riders in Chloé Dygert, Lizzie Deignan and Wout van Aert. Outside of cycling, he spends the majority of his time watching other sports – rugby, football, cricket, and American Football to name a few.