Liège-Bastogne-Liège: Tadej Pogačar drops worthy challenger Paul Seixas with searing attack on Côte de la Roche-aux-Faucons to claim fourth La Doyenne victory

Tadej Pogačar attacks on the Côte de la Roche-aux-Faucons to take a solo victory at Liège-Bastogne-Liège 2026

Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) produced a masterclass performance to win Liège-Bastogne-Liège for the fourth time in his career, finally dropping worthy challenger Paul Seixas (Decathlon CMA CGM) on the Côte de la Roche-aux-Faucons with 13.9km to go and riding solo to the finish.

19-year-old superstar Seixas put up a valiant fight and confirmed his massive potential once again by finishing second, and as the only rider able to follow when Pogačar split the race apart fully on the Côte de la Redoute off the back of a Benoît Cosnefroy lead-out 35km from the line.

But it was far from a simple run into the typically key climb at La Doyenne, with Remco Evenepoel (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) getting into a 54-rider breakaway in the opening 5km of racing, which ended up as far as 3:40 up the road.

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UAE and Decathlon shared the work to bring them back, and after more than 150km of at times frantic chasing, Evenepoel and the other threats in the break were brought back, allowing UAE to control things for their leader until the lower slopes of Redoute.

A third title in a row for Pogačar and fourth in his career draws him level on all-time wins at Liège-Bastogne-Liège with Alejandro Valverde and Moreno Argentin, leaving only Eddy Merckx with more, on five.

Second-place Seixas was looking to become the youngest winner in over a century, but was just unable to stay with the lethal repeated accelerations made by the World Champion, who closed out his Spring Classics campaign with a fourth win and third Monument from just five appearances in 2026.

As the third top favourite for the day, Evenepoel ultimately struggled after his time in the early move and was dropped by Cosnefroy even before Pogačar launched his lethal Redoute acceleration. But he did win the sprint for the final podium spot in third, crossing the line almost two minutes after the winner.

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