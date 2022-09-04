Evenepoel digs deep to defend lead atop Sierra Nevada at Vuelta a España
Arensman wins first Grand Tour stage on stage 15 summit finish
Remco Evenepoel (QuickStep-AlphaVinyl) dug deep to defend his overall race lead at the Vuelta a España on the queen stage to the altitude finish atop Sierra Nevada. He suffered but limited his time losses to Enric Mas (Movistar) and Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) and so kept the leader’s red jersey.
Thymen Arensman (Team DSM) confirmed his Grand Tour talents by winning the queen stage from the break of the day. He attacked to catch and pass Marc Soler (UAE Team Emirates) and then pushed on to win alone.
Behind him, Mas got away with Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana Qazaqstan) with ten kilometres to go and then Roglič made an attack in the final kilometre, but Evenepoel only lost a handful of seconds, arguably retaking the psychological advantage.
Mas finished 1:23 down on Arensman, with Roglič at 1:44. Evenepoel stopped the clock at 1:59, limiting his loss to Roglič to just 15 seconds.
Evenepoel now leads Roglič by 1:34 on the general classification, with Mas at 2:01.
Evenepoel has lost time across the mountainous weekend but can enjoy Monday’s rest day still in the leader’s jersey.
More to follow...
Stephen is the most experienced member of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. He has held the position of European editor since 2012 and previously worked for Reuters, Shift Active Media, and Cycling Weekly, among other publications.
