Evenepoel digs deep to defend lead atop Sierra Nevada at Vuelta a España

Image 1 of 12 Roglic and Evenepoel on stage 15 (Image credit: Sprint Cycling Agency ) Image 1 of 12 Vincenzo Nibali leads the breakaway on stage 15 at the Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: Getty Images ) Image 1 of 12 Brandon Mcnulty and Rigoberto Uran leads the breakaway on stage 15 at the Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: Getty Images ) Image 1 of 12 Thymen Arensman and Mads Pedersen leads the breakaway on stage 15 at the Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: Getty Images ) Image 1 of 12 Overall race leader Remco Evenepoel on stage 15 at the Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: Sprint Cycling Agency ) Image 1 of 12 Rohan Dennis and Mads Pedersen in the breakaway on stage 15 at the Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: Sprint Cycling Agency ) Image 1 of 12 Jay Vine leads the breakaway on stage 15 at the Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: Sprint Cycling Agency ) Image 1 of 12 Remco Evenepoel on stage 15 at the Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: Sprint Cycling Agency ) Image 1 of 12 Lawson Craddock stage 15 at the Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: Getty Images ) Image 1 of 12 Remco Evenepoel and Enric Mas on stage 15 at the Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: Getty Images ) Image 1 of 12 Remco Evenepoel and Primoz Roglic on stage 15 at the Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: Getty Images ) Image 1 of 12 Thymen Arensman (Team DSM) wins stage 15 on Sierra Nevada at Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: Getty Images ) Image 1 of 12

Remco Evenepoel (QuickStep-AlphaVinyl) dug deep to defend his overall race lead at the Vuelta a España on the queen stage to the altitude finish atop Sierra Nevada. He suffered but limited his time losses to Enric Mas (Movistar) and Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) and so kept the leader’s red jersey.

Thymen Arensman (Team DSM) confirmed his Grand Tour talents by winning the queen stage from the break of the day. He attacked to catch and pass Marc Soler (UAE Team Emirates) and then pushed on to win alone.

Behind him, Mas got away with Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana Qazaqstan) with ten kilometres to go and then Roglič made an attack in the final kilometre, but Evenepoel only lost a handful of seconds, arguably retaking the psychological advantage.

Mas finished 1:23 down on Arensman, with Roglič at 1:44. Evenepoel stopped the clock at 1:59, limiting his loss to Roglič to just 15 seconds.

Evenepoel now leads Roglič by 1:34 on the general classification, with Mas at 2:01.

Evenepoel has lost time across the mountainous weekend but can enjoy Monday’s rest day still in the leader’s jersey.

More to follow...

