How to watch the 2026 Vuelta a Andalucía Ruta del Sol – Live streams, TV channels for the Spanish stage race
Watch Tom Pidcock, Aleksandr Vlasov, and Tim Wellens in action over five days in Spain
Watch the 2026 Vuelta a Andalucía Ruta del Sol for an early-season Spanish stage race featuring a host of major names, including Tom Pidcock (Pinarello-Q36.5), Aleksandr Vlasov (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe), and Tim Wellens (UAE Team Emirates-XRG).
► Dates: February 18-22
► UK: TNT Sports / Discovery+
► US: Max
► Canada: FloBikes
► Free stream: Canal Sur (Spain)
The 2026 Vuelta a Andalucía Ruta del Sol takes place over five stages from Wednesday, February 18 to Saturday, February 22.
The race will feature a host of hilly stages suited to puncheurs and sprinters, though there are no summit finishes along the way. The opening two stages feature the most elevation at 2,700 metres, though much of the climbing comes well before the finish on both days.
Instead, look to stages 3 and 5 to Lopera and Lucera for the most challenging finishes of the race, with both days featuring late climbs on which the GC contenders can mount attacks.
The Vuelta a Andalucía Ruta del Sol is being broadcast all over the world, with TV coverage and live streaming options in the UK, US, and Canada, so read on for all the details on how to watch the Vuelta a Andalucía Ruta del Sol wherever you are in the world.
Where can I watch the Vuelta a Andalucía Ruta del Sol in the UK?
Fans in the UK can watch the 2026 Vuelta a Andalucía Ruta del Sol through TNT Sports and Discovery+.
TV viewers will find the action on TNT Sports 1 all week, with live streaming available on the Discovery+ platform.
You can add TNT Sports to an existing pay-TV package with the likes of Sky and Virgin, or you can sign up to Discovery+ to stream instantly for £30.99 per month.
Who is showing Vuelta a Andalucía Ruta del Sol in the US?
The Vuelta a Andalucía Ruta del Sol is being aired by HBO Max in the United States. Plans start from $18.49 per month for a package that includes live cycling.
How to watch the Vuelta a Andalucía Ruta del Sol in Canada
For Canadian viewers, Flobikes is your port of call to watch the Vuelta a Andalucía Ruta del Sol.
A subscription will set you back CAN$203.88 for the year or CAN$39.99 on a monthly basis. Flobikes customers in the US will be blocked from this one - they only have the rights in Canada.
Can I watch the Ruta del Sol for free?
You can watch the Vuelta a Andalucía Ruta del Sol for free in the host country of Spain, where Canal Sur is showing all stages.
There's no coverage on RTVE or Teledeporte due to the Winter Olympics but local Andalucîan channel Canal Sur has live coverage of the Ruta del Sol, with streaming available at Canal Sur Mas.
How to watch the Vuelta a Andalucía Ruta del Sol securely from anywhere
If you're outside your usual country when the Vuelta a Andalucía Ruta del Sol is on, you might think you can't watch the race, but you'd be wrong. A VPN is a nifty piece of internet security software that can lets you tune into your streaming services from abroad, and allows you do to so with complete confidence.
There are loads of great VPN options out there, but for a VPN that's brilliant at streaming and is also TechRadar's pick for overall best VPN in the world, we'd recommend NordVPN.
Vuelta a Andalucía Ruta del Sol 2026: Stage Schedule
Stage
Route (Start → Finish)
ET (US Eastern)
GMT
CET (Local)
Stage 1
Benahavís → Pizarra
5:50 AM ET
10:50 AM GMT
11:50 AM CET
Stage 2
Torrox → Otura Santa Clara Golf
6:10 AM ET
11:10 AM GMT
12:10 PM CET
Stage 3
Jaén → Lopera
5:10 AM ET
10:10 AM GMT
11:10 AM CET
Stage 4
Montoro → Pozoblanco
5:05 AM ET
10:05 AM GMT
11:05 AM CET
Stage 5
La Roda de Andalucía → Lucena
4:55 AM ET
9:55 AM GMT
10:55 AM CET
