Vuelta a Espana stage 2 Live - Sprinters to the fore on Dutch soil

A group clips off the front and the peloton starts to ease. Breakaway imminent.

We're off As I waffle on about the wind, the race is waved underway. We're in some sort of industrial hinterland and it's not pretty but it's a fast start.

One factor that could prevent a 'bunchie' is the wind, with this being a twisting route fairly near the coast. But it's not blowing strongly today. One to watch, of course, but it's not obvious drama from that perspective.

The riders have all soaked up the atmosphere and are currently on the move, rolling out to kilometre-zero for the start of this stage, a 175km flat one that looks set to culminate in a bunch sprint.

There are huge crowds in 's-Hertogenbosch (yes, I obviously copy and pasted that) for the start of this opening road stage. There were impressive scenes in Utrecht yesterday too, the Netherlands city now having welcomed all three Grand Tours. The Dutch know how to support a bike race, and are on course to rival the Danes at the recent Tour de France at this rate.