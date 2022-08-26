Live coverage
Vuelta a Espana stage 7 Live - Will a breakaway prevail?
The 1st Category Puerto de San Glorio at 100km is ripe for breakaway potential, and could shed the major sprinters
Race situation
- 190km from Camargo to Cistierna
- 1st Category Puerto de San Glorio climb comes at 100km mark
So we have 176 starters in today's peloton. Unfortunately we have a couple more non-starters because of Covid-19 - Andrea Vendrame and Jaakko Hanninen (AG2R Citroën).
While we're waiting for today's stage to start, check out our daily preview of the today's stage of the Vuelta a Espana. We've been racing for a week already, and already the red jersey has changed six times. Remco Evenepoel (QST) starts with La Roja today, 21 seconds over yesterday's leader, Rudy Molard (GFC).
Today's neutral zone has just started. After 8.8km of roll out, the real start is expected to take place at around 12:30 p.m. CEST.
Hello and welcome to Cyclingnews' live coverage of stage 7 of the Vuelta a España. We're about to get going for today's 190km race.
