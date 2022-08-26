Live coverage

Vuelta a Espana stage 7 Live - Will a breakaway prevail?

By published

The 1st Category Puerto de San Glorio at 100km is ripe for breakaway potential, and could shed the major sprinters

Maps and profiles of the 2022 Vuelta a Espana stages

(Image credit: La Vuelta)

Vuelta a España – Results and news

How to watch the Vuelta a España – live TV and streaming

Roglic remains key reference point in a very different Vuelta a España

Vine wins stage 6 atop Pico Jano summit, Evenepoel takes overall lead at Vuelta a España

Race situation

- 190km from Camargo to Cistierna

- 1st Category Puerto de San Glorio climb comes at 100km mark

Refresh

So we have 176 starters in today's peloton. Unfortunately we have a couple more non-starters because of Covid-19 - Andrea Vendrame and Jaakko Hanninen (AG2R Citroën).

While we're waiting for today's stage to start, check out our daily preview of the today's stage of the Vuelta a Espana. We've been racing for a week already, and already the red jersey has changed six times. Remco Evenepoel (QST) starts with La Roja today, 21 seconds over yesterday's leader, Rudy Molard (GFC).

Today's neutral zone has just started. After 8.8km of roll out, the real start is expected to take place at around 12:30 p.m. CEST. 

Hello and welcome to Cyclingnews' live coverage of stage 7 of the Vuelta a España. We're about to get going for today's 190km race. 

Latest on Cyclingnews