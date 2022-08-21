Live coverage
Vuelta a Espana stage 3 Live - Another sprint opportunity in the Netherlands
By Patrick Fletcher published
All the action as Bennett, Merlier and others prepare to go head to head again
Vuelta a España 2022 - Results and news
Stage 2: Sam Bennett wins bunch sprint in Utrecht
How to watch the 2022 Vuelta a España – live TV and streaming
Race notes
- Vuelta a España continues with final stage of the Dutch start
- A flat 193km loop starting and finishing in Breda
- Mike Teunissen in red jersey as overall leader
Here's the breakaway in full
Jose Herrada (Cofidis)
Julius van den Berg (EF Education-EasyPost)
Jan Bakelants (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux)
Thomas De Gendt (Lotto Soudal)
Ander Okamika (Burgos-BH)
Pau Miquel (Kern Pharma)
Mikel Iturria (Euskaltel-Euskadi)
There's more WorldTour firepower today. As well as Van den Berg, we have De Gendt (Lotto Soudal), plus Jan Bakelants (Intermarche) and Jose Herrada (Cofidis).
The Spanish wildcard teams are all represented, so that's that box ticked. Van den Berg has got himself in there to defend the mountains jersey.
De Gendt doesn't hammer the pedals but gently prizes a group away. Everyone looks happy with the situation and that's it settled, all very civil.
Thomas De Gendt gives it a nudge now.
No big attacks to start with actually, but a Burgos-BH rider is pushing the pace. Julius van den Berg (EF), who claimed the mountains jersey yesterday, is up there looking interested again.
We're off
The race is finally waved underway. Here come the first attacks
We're still in the neutral zone but only moments away from the start proper.
If you thought yesterday was flat, check this out. The highest point on the route is a dizzying 29 metres above sea level. There is one categorised climb, and it's all of 400 metres long at 3.7%. It's a bridge, most probably, and only categorised so the organisers can get the mountains classification moving.
When it's this flat, you're looking at the wind to help make something happen, but it looks like a fairly calm day again.
Before we get going, now's the time to catch up on yesterday's action. Report, results, and photos for stage 2 all in the link below.
Sam Bennett wins mass sprint to secure stage 2 victory at Vuelta a España
The riders are now on open roads following the director's car in much more familiar circumstances.
And now the whole bunch rides straight through the building.
Race leader Mike Teunissen, white jersey Ethan Hayter, green jersey Sam Bennett and mountains leader Julius van den Berg all light a candle and head out the other side of the building.
The lengthy neutral is not because of any distance, but because of a ceremony taking place ahead of the official start. The four special jersey wearers are riding off to do a short lap of the town before entering the Grote Kerk church, where they're lighting candles in honour of lives lost to COVID-19.
The riders have all signed on for the stage and we're on the move. We have a long old neutralised sector today of nearly half an hour
It's the final day on Dutch soil and, after yesterday's bunch sprint it looks like we'll have another one, with an almost pancake flat route starting and finishing in Breda.
Hello and welcome to Cyclingnews' live coverage of stage 3 of the Vuelta a España
