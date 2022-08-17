Vuelta a España 2022 - Stage 21 preview

Image 1 of 2 Stage 21 profile (Image credit: La Vuelta ) Image 1 of 2 Stage 21 map (Image credit: La Vuelta ) Image 1 of 2

Stage 21: Las Rozas - Madrid. Paisaje de la Luz

Date: Sunday, September 11, 2022

Distance: 96.7km

Stage timing: 17:10-19:58 CET

Stage type: Flat

Last year the race may have had a rare change of finale, with a time trial in Santiago de Compostela but this year the traditional format returns. The 3280.5km of racing comes to an end on a flat 96.7km through the streets of Madrid that is set to be a celebration for the GC riders and a final chance at a stage victory for the sprinters.

Starting in the municipality of Las Rozas the race winds its way around and passes right through central Madrid four times before reaching the final finish line, and the podium in front of the town hall. The intermediate sprint is located in Madrid at 50.3km into the final day of racing, presenting a final opportunity before the line. The final five kilometres may be flat, but there are multiple sharp turns to pull the riders out and back toward the radius of the finish line. The last hairpin comes before the one kilometre to go mark, leaving just the mildest of veers to the right before the final stage winner and overall victor of the race is crowned.