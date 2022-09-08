Remco Evenepoel attacks to win stage 18 at Vuelta a España
Overall leader outsprints Mas, breakaway rider Gesink finishes third at Alto del Piornal
Remco Evenepoel (QuickStep-AlphaVinyl) won stage 18 of the Vuelta a España atop the Alto del Piornal, outsprinting Enric Mas (Movistar) after they had caught lone escapee Robert Gesink (Jumbo-Visma) within sight of the line.
A tumultuous stage of the Vuelta saw João Almeida (UAE Team Emirates) spread panic among the podium contenders with a long-range attack, but Evenepoel looked unflappable throughout a breathless day of racing.
Evenepoel responded promptly to a series of accelerations from Mas on the final ascent, and he also unleashed a brace of efforts of his own as the red jersey group constantly fragmented and reformed in the closing kilometres.
Mas’ final effort came deep inside the final kilometre, with Evenepoel the only man able to follow. The Spaniard’s acceleration brought them up to Gesink, the last survivor of the day’s early break, and there would be no gifts from the red jersey as he sprinted to stage victory.
Evenepoel came home two seconds ahead of Mas and Gesink, with Jai Hindley (Bora-Hansgrohe) leading the chasers across the line at 13 seconds.
In the overall standings, Evenepoel is now 2:07 ahead of Mas, while Juan Ayuso (UAE Team Emirates) is third at 5:14. Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana-Qazaqstan) moves up to fourth overall after Carlos Rodriguez (Ineos) conceded ground on the final climb.
Rodriguez was a faller early in the stage and his injuries would tell in the closing kilometres. King of the mountains Jay Vine (Alpecin-Deceuninck) came down in the same crash and was forced to abandon the race due to his injuries.
More to follow…
