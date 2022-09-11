Remco Evenepoel wins 2022 Vuelta a España
Molano beats Pedersen to win finale stage 21 sprint in Madrid
Results powered by FirstCycling (opens in new tab)
Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*
Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets
After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Katy is a freelance writer and journalist. She has published interviews, features, and previews in Cycling News, Rouleur, Cyclist Magazine and the British Continental. She also writes opinion pieces on her own website writebikerepeat.com and is a frequent contributor to the Quicklink podcast.
She is obsessed with the narrative element of bike racing, from the bigger picture to the individual stories. She is a cyclocross nut who is 5% Belgian and wonders if this entitles her to citizenship. Her favourite races are Ronde van Vlaanderen and La Vuelta.
In her spare time Katy is a published short fiction and non-fiction author.
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Remco Evenepoel wins 2022 Vuelta a EspañaMolano beats Pedersen to win finale stage 21 sprint in Madrid
-
Mohoric defends teammate Fred Wright after Roglic crash accusations'We know that Primoz crashes a lot' says Bahrain Victorious rider
-
'When I quit the Tour, I did not think this result would be possible' says Mas as he takes Vuelta 2nd placeSpaniard recovers from ‘mental block’ of Tour de France to take third Vuelta podium
-
Vuelta a Espana stage 21 live - Sprint finale in MadridRemco Evenepoel is set to win the Vuelta a España as sprinters battle for the final stage