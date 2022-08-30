Live coverage

Vuelta a Espana stage 10 Live - Alicante TT to shake-up the GC

Evenepoel expected to extend overall race lead in 30km test

The profile of the stage 10 time trial

Evenepoel leads Enric Mas by 1:12, with Primož Roglič at 1:53

Well, Kelland O'Brien is in the hot seat but riders are beating his split times.

The 30.9km TT course is now packed with riders. 

Chris Froome is also out there but is not a threat so far. He will perhaps be hoping to go in a break later in the Vuelta.  

Vuelta Espana 2022 77th edition Teams Presetation 18082022 photo Rafa GomezSprintCyclingAgency2022

That's a significant 1:08 faster than Johansen.

New fast time! 

Kelland O'Brien (BikeExchange-Jayco) stops the clock in 36:14.

Johansen finishes and sets 37:22.

He goes into the hot seat.

As expected, Mullen set a fast time of 37:43. But he's been beaten already.

Sam Bennett is the eighth rider to withdraw from the Vuelta between the end of Sunday's ninth stage and the start of the time trial. 

FRANKFURT AM MAIN GERMANY MAY 01 Race winner Sam Bennett of Ireland and Team Bora Hansgrohe meets the media press at podium after the 59th EschbornFrankfurt 2022 a 185km one day race from Eschborn to FrankfurtamMain WorldTour on May 01 2022 in Frankfurt am Main Germany Photo by Stuart FranklinGetty Images

He does, setting 23:59. 

Julius Johansen (Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert) is also pretty fast. He set 24:34 at the second time check. 

We will soon see if O'Brien can better that.

Kelland O'Brien (BikeExchange - Jayco) is the first to go below 12:00 at the time check. 

He sets 11:55.

A warm-up is vital before a time trial.

As you may have seen, there have been a number of riders hit by COVID-19 during the rest day tests and afterwards.

COVID-19 is still circulating in the peloton and the Vuelta race bubble. 

LAGUARDIA SPAIN AUGUST 23 Ethan Hayter of United Kingdom and Team INEOS Grenadiers White Best Young Rider Jersey celebrates at podium during the 77th Tour of Spain 2022 Stage 4 a 1524km stage from VitoriaGasteiz to Laguardia 627m LaVuelta22 WorldTour on August 23 2022 in Laguardia Spain Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Well, this is interesting.

Sam Bennett (Bora) did not start the TT in his scheduled slot of 2:09 local time. 

The Irishman won stages 2 and 3 but is out of the Vuelta. 

FRANKFURT AM MAIN GERMANY MAY 01 Sam Bennett of Ireland and Team Bora Hansgrohe celebrates at finish line as race winner during the 59th EschbornFrankfurt 2022 a 185km one day race from Eschborn to FrankfurtamMain WorldTour on May 01 2022 in Frankfurt am Main Germany Photo by Stuart FranklinGetty Images

This is the expected wind direction today, adding speed to the already fast course.

Boy van Poppel was the first to the time check in 12:32 but as expected, Mullen is faster and sets 12:10. 

It's another warm and sunny day at the Vuelta. 

Temperatures are around 31ºC at the beginning of the stage, staying above 29ºC until the last stretch where it will drop to 26ºC. 

The wind will blow from the east-southeast with speeds around 18 km/h decreasing towards the end of the stage. 

10 riders have started in Elche but we're waiting for the first to pass the intermediate  time check after 10.4km. 

The second time check is done after 21km. 

The time trial is 30.9km long.  

This is an interesting stat from our friends at Fuoriclasse.

Floris De Tier (Alpecin-Fenix) is the first rider off but we're expecting Ryan Mullen (Trek-Segafredo) to set the early fastest time. 

The momentum was already with Remco Evenepoel at this Vuelta a España and today he gets something like a home-field advantage and chance to gain more time. 

When he rolls down the start ramp in Elche for Tuesday’s stage 10 time trial, the race leader’s aptitude in the discipline will be matched by his knowledge of the roads.

To understand exactly why, read Barry Ryan's excellent time trial preview: 

Vuelta a España 2022 stage 10 preview - Momentum with Evenepoel in race of truth

LES PRAERESNAVA SPAIN AUGUST 28 Remco Evenepoel of Belgium and Team QuickStep Alpha Vinyl Red Leader Jersey celebrates at podium during the 77th Tour of Spain 2022 Stage 9 a 1714km stage from Villaviciosa to Les Praeres Nava 743m LaVuelta22 WorldTour on August 28 2022 in Les Praeres Nava Spain Photo by Justin SetterfieldGetty Images

(Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

These are the TT start times. 

As is traditional, the riders will set off in reverse order, beginning with the last placed rider on general classification, Alpecin-Deceuninck's Floris De Tier, at 13:52 local time. 

Almost exactly three hours later, overall leader Remco Evenepoel of QuickStep-AlphaVinyl will look to defend the red jersey, as the last rider off the start ramp.

Riders will set off at one-minute intervals up until the final 20, who will be sent off at two-minute intervals.

Vuelta a España stage 10 time trial - Start times

This is the stage profile. It's a flat and fast time trial. 

The profile of the stage 10 time trial

Today's 30.9km TT is from Elche Alicante not far from the Mediterranean coast. 

The riders and race caravan traveled from northern spain on Sunday night and monday almost 1000km to begin the second week of racing.

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of stage 10 TT of the 2022 Vuelta a España.

