Vuelta a Espana stage 10 Live - Alicante TT to shake-up the GC

Refresh

Well, Kelland O'Brien is in the hot seat but riders are beating his split times.

The 30.9km TT course is now packed with riders. Chris Froome is also out there but is not a threat so far. He will perhaps be hoping to go in a break later in the Vuelta. (Image credit: Rafa Gomez/SprintCyclingAgency)

That's a significant 1:08 faster than Johansen.

New fast time! Kelland O'Brien (BikeExchange-Jayco) stops the clock in 36:14.

Johansen finishes and sets 37:22. He goes into the hot seat.

As expected, Mullen set a fast time of 37:43. But he's been beaten already.

Sam Bennett is the eighth rider to withdraw from the Vuelta between the end of Sunday's ninth stage and the start of the time trial. Click below to read more on this breaking news: Sam Bennett withdraws from the Vuelta a España (Image credit: Getty Images)

He does, setting 23:59.

Julius Johansen (Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert) is also pretty fast. He set 24:34 at the second time check. We will soon see if O'Brien can better that.

Kelland O'Brien (BikeExchange - Jayco) is the first to go below 12:00 at the time check. He sets 11:55.

A warm-up is vital before a time trial. The team’s first rider to roll down the ramp is @remicav, who is currently warming up on hix #Tacx.#LaVuelta22 pic.twitter.com/5EG5GUnpIGAugust 30, 2022 See more

As you may have seen, there have been a number of riders hit by COVID-19 during the rest day tests and afterwards. COVID-19 is still circulating in the peloton and the Vuelta race bubble. Rider who tested positive included Ineos Grenadiers' Ethan Hayter. Click below to learn more. Ethan Hayter out of Vuelta a España with COVID-19 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)

Well, this is interesting. Sam Bennett (Bora) did not start the TT in his scheduled slot of 2:09 local time. The Irishman won stages 2 and 3 but is out of the Vuelta. (Image credit: Getty Images)

This is the expected wind direction today, adding speed to the already fast course. #LaVuelta22, Stage 10 (30.9 km, ITT)💨 Forecasted wind direction for ITT. Should remain pretty much the same for all riders. pic.twitter.com/IN5nVutk54August 30, 2022 See more

Boy van Poppel was the first to the time check in 12:32 but as expected, Mullen is faster and sets 12:10.

It's another warm and sunny day at the Vuelta. Temperatures are around 31ºC at the beginning of the stage, staying above 29ºC until the last stretch where it will drop to 26ºC. The wind will blow from the east-southeast with speeds around 18 km/h decreasing towards the end of the stage.

10 riders have started in Elche but we're waiting for the first to pass the intermediate time check after 10.4km. The second time check is done after 21km. The time trial is 30.9km long.

This is an interesting stat from our friends at Fuoriclasse. 🇧🇪 Remco Evenepoel won 38% of the ITT that he contested since 2019🚀 He ranked in the Top 3 of 75% of the ITT that he contested since 2020#LaVuelta22 #evenepoel #cycling pic.twitter.com/SmNv0G6P2iAugust 30, 2022 See more

Floris De Tier (Alpecin-Fenix) is the first rider off but we're expecting Ryan Mullen (Trek-Segafredo) to set the early fastest time.

The momentum was already with Remco Evenepoel at this Vuelta a España and today he gets something like a home-field advantage and chance to gain more time. When he rolls down the start ramp in Elche for Tuesday’s stage 10 time trial, the race leader’s aptitude in the discipline will be matched by his knowledge of the roads. To understand exactly why, read Barry Ryan's excellent time trial preview: Vuelta a España 2022 stage 10 preview - Momentum with Evenepoel in race of truth (Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

These are the TT start times. As is traditional, the riders will set off in reverse order, beginning with the last placed rider on general classification, Alpecin-Deceuninck's Floris De Tier, at 13:52 local time. Almost exactly three hours later, overall leader Remco Evenepoel of QuickStep-AlphaVinyl will look to defend the red jersey, as the last rider off the start ramp. Riders will set off at one-minute intervals up until the final 20, who will be sent off at two-minute intervals. Vuelta a España stage 10 time trial - Start times

This is the stage profile. It's a flat and fast time trial. (Image credit: ASO)

Today's 30.9km TT is from Elche Alicante not far from the Mediterranean coast. The riders and race caravan traveled from northern spain on Sunday night and monday almost 1000km to begin the second week of racing.