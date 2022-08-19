Vuelta a Espana stage 1 - Live coverage

Refresh

Ineos are in the hot seat. They're also the first team to go under 25 minutes with a 24:53. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)

Remco Evenepoel does a massive pull and brings Quick-Step to the finish line just .8 seconds behind Ineos.

Ineos finishes a whopping 18 seconds faster than BikeExchange. They're the new team at the top of the standings, but Jumbo Visma are still flying.

The Dutch team is being carried by a wave of sound from the hometown fans. They're 14 seconds faster than Quick-Step at the check point.

The way Jumbo Visma are going, they should be around 20 seconds faster than Quick-Step.

Quick-Step does one better than Ineos across the intermediate split, going three seconds faster.

The Utrecht crowds have grown since the start of the TTT. The atmosphere is incredible this evening as they welcome the remaining teams.

Ineos has completed a speedy first half of the race, heading through the intermediate with the new fastest time of 12:14. That's 4.6 seconds better than Bora. Can they hold it through the finish?

Jumbo Visma is off with the pressure of having defending Vuelta champion Primož Roglič with them. All teams have started.

Movistar is off, but has already lost Gregor Mühlberger in the opening few kms.

Bora comes across the finish line with five riders. It was super close, at the intermediate, but BikeExchange holds onto their lead by 10 seconds.

Ineos has started their TTT with Giro winner Richard Carapaz leading the team this year at the Vuelta. The Ecuadorian has just cemented a 3-year deal with American outfit, EF Education EasyPost.

Just four teams left to take the start: Ineos, Quick-Step, Movistar and Jumbo Visma.

Bora-hansgrohe are up on BikeExchange's intermediate time by two seconds. That's good news for their GC guy, Jai Hindley.

BikeExchange should be pleased with their ride. They've set up 2018 Vuelta a España winner Simon Yates quite well and remain in the hot seat with a 25:11. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)

Now Bora - hansgrohe are out on course. Seven teams left to take the start, with Jumbo Visma setting out last.

Team BikeExchange - Jayco finish seven seconds faster than Groupama - FDJ with Simon Yates as their GC rider safely across. The team averaged a smooth 55.5kph on the 23.3km course.

Current TTT top 3: 1. Groupama FDJ - 25:18 2. Israel Premier Tech + 0:25 3. EF Education First + 0:41

BikeExchange - Jayco are doing a good ride at the moment. They're the fastest at the intermediate check with a 12:21. EF Education EasyPost are currently second, a good 19 seconds off the Aussie squad's pace.

Arkea have finished their ride 46 seconds back on Groupama, who are our current leaders. The French team have set the time to beat at 25:18. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)

The riders are experience raindrops in some places on the course, and in other parts the roads remain dry. Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux sit in provisional third - but we still have more than half of the teams to start. (Image credit: Bas Czerwinski/Getty Images)

Israel - Premier Tech finishes their 23.3km effort with the best time so far of 25:44. That's 21.5 seconds faster than Intermarche - Wanty- Gobert.

Team Burgos -BH was the first team to come across the line with a time of 26:38, however, they were quickly bested by Intermarche by a tough 32.74 seconds. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)

The Groupama-FDJ team are the current leaders through the intermediate check. The team is flying, going almost 15 seconds faster than Israel - Premier Tech. They're averaging 53.1kph at the moment.

And Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux quickly bests the time of Burgos at the intermediate check, traveling 11 seconds faster. Cofidis is on the start line.

Arkea will start their Vuelta with one rider down. Nairo Quintana has decided to not take the start after testing positive for tramadol, even though according to UCI rules, he is allowed to compete in the Spanish grand tour. Here's the story.

Burgos-BH, the first team off, has gone through the intermediate checkpoint at 11km with a time of 12:58. They have all their riders still together.

This is a pan flat course around the city of Utrecht. It's a similar course to the TTT in 2019 that was held around the saltmarshes of Torrevieja. That year, the stage was won by Astana and Miguel Angel López took the red jersey.

Three teams are out on course so far, after leaving the fireworks at the starting house behind. Israel - Premier Tech just set off, led by Chris Froome. Next up is Groupama - FDJ.

The Vuelta certainly likes their team time trials, because we can expect another one to kick off proceedings for the 2023 edition as well. However, next year the stage will take place in Barcelona.

And we're off! The first team, Burgos BH, has gone down the start ramp to kick the Vuelta into motion. There will be four minute intervals in between team starts.

The unique team time trial stage opener is predicted to create substantial gaps between favourites after the first stage is complete. Here's a look at our detailed stage preview by Alasdair Fotheringham.

There are 22 teams participating in the evening time trial, with Burgos-BH leading them off at 6:30 p.m. local time.