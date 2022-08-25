Live coverage
Vuelta a Espana stage 6 Live - First mountaintop finish
By Patrick Fletcher published
Category-1 Pico Jano summit finish to shape red jersey battle
Vuelta a España – Results and news
How to watch the Vuelta a España – live TV and streaming
Stage 5: Soler solos to victory as Roglic hands red jersey to Molard
Into the unknown: Vuelta a España GC favourites face test on new summit finish
Race notes
- GC battle starts to heat up with the first mountain-top finish of the Vuelta
- The all-new ascent of Pico Jano in Cantabria measures 12.6km at 6.5%
- Molard in red jersey after stage 5 breakaway, Roglic best of pre-race favourites
150km to go
Groupama-FDJ control the peloton, with Rudy Molard having taken the red jersey in yesterday's breakaway. They've pegged the gap at 4 minutes after 30km of racing.
Breakaway analysis
- Euskaltel are there but fellow Spanish wildcard teams Kern Pharma and Burgos-BH have missed the boat for the first time.
- It's interesting to see Masnada there again for a second day in a row - he'd arguably have been considered Remco Evenepoel's top domestique but does not look in great form. It's sort of tempting to see him as a potential satellite rider but he probably has freedom to try things - or, as he put it yesterday - "to show that I am here".
- Bakelants is the best-placed on GC, at 5:02 down.
In the breakaway are:
Ruben Fernandez (Cofidis)
Mark Padun (EF Education-EasyPost)
Jan Bakelants (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert)
Nelson Oliveira (Movistar)
Fausto Masnada (Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl)
Kaden Groves (BikeExchange-Jayco)
Marco Brenner (Team DSM)
Dario Cataldo (Trek-Segafredo)
Xandro Meurisse (Alpecin-Deceuninck)
Xabier Mikel Azparren (Euskaltel-Euskadi)
Yes, the peloton are letting this go after almost 20km of racing.
We've got a 10-man move going clear and this looks promising.
It's another rapid start.
Mikel Iturria (Euskaltel-Euskadi) is the first attacker, but he doesn't get far.
We're off
The stage is officially waved underway. Here comes the battle for the breakaway.
For all you could possibly want to know about today's climbs, here's the trusty Alasdair Fotheringham.
Into the unknown: Vuelta a España GC favourites face test on new summit finish
It's not all about the summit finish today. The Pico Jana is in fact preceded in fairly short order by another cat-1 climb, the Collada de Brenes, which is steeper still - 6.8km at 8.2%
Here's a first peek at the final climb. You won't have seen it before, because it's not been used in a professional race before. 6.5% is a modest average gradient but you have two pretty flat kilometres in the middle, with some pretty serious stuff either side.
We're on the move. A slightly delayed roll-out but the riders are now heading towards kilometre-zero.
Before we get going, why not catch up on yesterday's action? There was a breakaway thriller and the red jersey changed hands. Report, results, and photos all in here:
Marc Soler holds off chase to take solo victory on stage 5 at Vuelta a España
Today's start is at the Sam Mamés football stadium in Bilbao, home to Athletic Club de Bilbao.
The riders have all signed on for the stage and are gathering on the start line. Just five minutes away from the roll-out, with the official start a further 20 minutes away.
We've had a couple of hilly stages in the Basque Country but things start to get serious now with the first summit finish of the Vuelta. Roglič won on a kicker in Laguardia but this is another beast. While stiffer tests await in the second week, the category-1 and all-new ascent of Pico Jana in Cantabria will provide the first real climbing test of the race, and start to give some more clues and more shape in the battle for the red jersey.
Hello and welcome to Cyclingnews' live coverage of stage 6 of the Vuelta a España
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Vuelta a Espana stage 6 Live - First mountaintop finishCategory-1 Pico Jano summit finish to shape red jersey battle
-
Caleb Ewan set to miss out on World Championships selectionAustralian reportedly snubbed for home Worlds as appeals process delays final selection
-
Tour de l’Avenir féminin offers new development opportunity to U23 womenFive-day race set to take place in 2023 offering rare event to help start populating junior to elite gap
-
Into the unknown: Vuelta a España GC favourites face test on new summit finishCantabrian ascent of Pico Jano adds fresh challenge to stage 6, the first major day in the mountains for 2022
-
Molard leads Vuelta a España a year after crash that left him with collapsed lung'I didn’t know if I had it in me to get back to my best level' says Groupama-FDJ rider
-
'The legs were almost too good' – Fred Wright endures near miss at Vuelta a EspañaBriton takes third in Bilbao and loses out on red jersey by two seconds
-
Helping Molard into Vuelta a España lead ‘as good as a win’ for Jake StewartBriton performs dual role en route to Bilbao
-
Tenacity, determination, courage pay off for Soler in solo win at Vuelta a EspañaVictory a welcome comeback for UAE Team Emirates rider after dramatic OTL at Tour de France
-
Primoz Roglic and Jumbo-Visma glad to concede red jersey at Vuelta a España‘Every day that our guys can relax a little bit is nice for us’