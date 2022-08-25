Vuelta a Espana stage 6 Live - First mountaintop finish

Refresh

150km to go Groupama-FDJ control the peloton, with Rudy Molard having taken the red jersey in yesterday's breakaway. They've pegged the gap at 4 minutes after 30km of racing.

Breakaway analysis - Euskaltel are there but fellow Spanish wildcard teams Kern Pharma and Burgos-BH have missed the boat for the first time. - It's interesting to see Masnada there again for a second day in a row - he'd arguably have been considered Remco Evenepoel's top domestique but does not look in great form. It's sort of tempting to see him as a potential satellite rider but he probably has freedom to try things - or, as he put it yesterday - "to show that I am here". - Bakelants is the best-placed on GC, at 5:02 down.

In the breakaway are: Ruben Fernandez (Cofidis) Mark Padun (EF Education-EasyPost) Jan Bakelants (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert) Nelson Oliveira (Movistar) Fausto Masnada (Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl) Kaden Groves (BikeExchange-Jayco) Marco Brenner (Team DSM) Dario Cataldo (Trek-Segafredo) Xandro Meurisse (Alpecin-Deceuninck) Xabier Mikel Azparren (Euskaltel-Euskadi)

Yes, the peloton are letting this go after almost 20km of racing.

We've got a 10-man move going clear and this looks promising.

It's another rapid start.

Mikel Iturria (Euskaltel-Euskadi) is the first attacker, but he doesn't get far.

We're off The stage is officially waved underway. Here comes the battle for the breakaway.

For all you could possibly want to know about today's climbs, here's the trusty Alasdair Fotheringham. Into the unknown: Vuelta a España GC favourites face test on new summit finish

It's not all about the summit finish today. The Pico Jana is in fact preceded in fairly short order by another cat-1 climb, the Collada de Brenes, which is steeper still - 6.8km at 8.2%

Here's a first peek at the final climb. You won't have seen it before, because it's not been used in a professional race before. 6.5% is a modest average gradient but you have two pretty flat kilometres in the middle, with some pretty serious stuff either side. (Image credit: La Vuelta)

We're on the move. A slightly delayed roll-out but the riders are now heading towards kilometre-zero.

Before we get going, why not catch up on yesterday's action? There was a breakaway thriller and the red jersey changed hands. Report, results, and photos all in here: Marc Soler holds off chase to take solo victory on stage 5 at Vuelta a España

Today's start is at the Sam Mamés football stadium in Bilbao, home to Athletic Club de Bilbao. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The riders have all signed on for the stage and are gathering on the start line. Just five minutes away from the roll-out, with the official start a further 20 minutes away.

We've had a couple of hilly stages in the Basque Country but things start to get serious now with the first summit finish of the Vuelta. Roglič won on a kicker in Laguardia but this is another beast. While stiffer tests await in the second week, the category-1 and all-new ascent of Pico Jana in Cantabria will provide the first real climbing test of the race, and start to give some more clues and more shape in the battle for the red jersey.