Vuelta a Espana stage 13 Live - A hilly finish in Montilla

By Daniel Ostanek
All the action as the peloton races through the hills of Andalucía

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of stage 13 of the Vuelta a España.

After Thursday's summit finish at Peñas Blancas, the Vuelta peloton is back in the hills today, though a less tough test as they race to Montilla.

The big news of the morning is the positive COVID-19 test of Juan Ayuso, who lies in fifth place. He'll continue in the race, though, due to a low viral load.

Take a look at the map of today's stage here.

Plenty of hills on the route today, but none of them are classified so there's little to fight for during the stage.

A reminder of yesterday's stage result and the GC outlook after 12 stages.

The riders have gone to the start and are now rolling through the neutral zone.

