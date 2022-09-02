Vuelta a Espana stage 13 Live - A hilly finish in Montilla

Refresh

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of stage 13 of the Vuelta a España.

After Thursday's summit finish at Peñas Blancas, the Vuelta peloton is back in the hills today, though a less tough test as they race to Montilla.

The big news of the morning is the positive COVID-19 test of Juan Ayuso, who lies in fifth place. He'll continue in the race, though, due to a low viral load. Juan Ayuso to continue at Vuelta a España despite positive COVID-19 test (Image credit: Getty Images)

Take a look at the map of today's stage here. (Image credit: La Vuelta)

Plenty of hills on the route today, but none of them are classified so there's little to fight for during the stage.

A reminder of yesterday's stage result and the GC outlook after 12 stages.