Vuelta a Espana stage 18 live - Evenepoel vs Mas on summit finish

By Daniel Ostanek
published

Can the Spaniard eat into the red jersey's lead on the Alto del Piornal?

Maps and profiles of the 2022 Vuelta a Espana stages

(Image credit: La Vuelta)

Race notes

Remco Evenepoel defends race lead with 2:01 advantage

Return of Alto del Piornal (13.4km at 5.6%) after 16-year absence

192km to go

Ben O'Connor (AG2R Citroën) puncturing in the neutral zone held up the start a little but now racing is underway.

Here's a look at the final climb.

Vuelta a España 2022 stage 18 Piornal climb profile

(Image credit: Unipublic/Vuelta a España)

Three climbs on the menu today – the Alto de Desperá (3.7km at 9.4%) and two ascents of the Piornal (13.5km at 5% and 13.4km at 5.6%).

The riders will be ascending the Piornal from the east, then descending to the south before ascending again from the west. 

The peloton is currently on the way to the start, rolling through the neutral zone.

After yesterday's stage there was little change at the top of the GC standings, barring Primož Roglič's abandon.

Evenepoel still leads Mas by 2:01, while Ayuso in third dropped two seconds to 4:51. Behind him, at over five minutes down, Carlos Rodríguez and Miguel Angel López lost a handful of seconds, while João Almeida in sixth made up nine.

Take a look at the map of today's stage. Today we're in Extremadura in western Spain.

Maps and profiles of the 2022 Vuelta a Espana stages

(Image credit: La Vuelta)

Two non-starters today – Samuele Battistella (Astana Qazaqstan) and Bruno Armirail (Groupama-FDJ) are out of the race.

Battistella has a fever while Armirail has bronchitis. 136 riders remain in the race.

Yesterday was Rigoberto Urán's day as the Colombian took the stage win from the breakaway.

MONASTERIO DE TENTUDA SPAIN SEPTEMBER 07 Rigoberto Uran Uran of Colombia and Team EF Education Easypost sprint at finish line to win the 77th Tour of Spain 2022 Stage 17 a 1624km stage from Aracena to Monasterio de Tentuda 1095m LaVuelta22 WorldTour on September 07 2022 in Monasterio de Tentuda Spain Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A reminder of yesterday's results on the Monasterio de Tentudía summit finish and the GC picture.

Another mountain-top finish today as the riders take on the Alto del Piornal, which hasn't been seen in the Vuelta since 2006.

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of stage 18 of the Vuelta a España!

