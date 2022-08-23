Live coverage
Vuelta a Espana stage 4 Live - The race hits the Basque hills
By Daniel Ostanek published
The peloton takes on the first Spanish stage of the race
Race notes
Edoardo Affini (Jumbo-Visma) defends the red jersey
Hilly stage in Basque Country suited to breakaways and puncheurs
180 riders start today's stage as they roll through the neutral zone. Only Steff Cras (Lotto Soudal) and Michael Woods (Israel-Premier Tech) failed to make it to Spain.
Bennett is in green while Ineos' Ethan Hayter wears white.
EF rider Julius van den Berg is in polka dots as the top climber so far having grabbed three points over the two fourth-category climbs in the Netherlands.
Jumbo-Visma's Edoardo Affini is in the race lead today. The time triallist is unlikely to still be in red this evening, however. His teammates Sam Oomen, Primož Roglič and Sepp Kuss are prime candidates to take over.
After the longest stage of the race on Sunday in Breda, today's race is one of the shortest road stages of the Vuelta. At 152.5km it's the shortest one this week.
Sam Bennett has won the first two road stages of the race but today won't be a day for the Irish sprinter. The stage brings the first second-category climb of the race as well as an uphill finish to test the puncheurs and GC men.
A look at the map of today's stage, which will see the riders race through the Basque Country.
The start of stage 4 is just under 20 minutes away.
Today's stage is the first one in Spain after three in the Netherlands. You can read the reports on each of the opening stages below.
Jumbo-Visma win team time trial in Utrecht to put Gesink in first lead at Vuelta a España
Sam Bennett wins mass sprint to secure stage 2 victory at Vuelta a España
Sam Bennett wins two in a row on stage 3 at Vuelta a España
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the fourth stage of the 2022 Vuelta a España!
