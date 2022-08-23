Live coverage

Vuelta a Espana stage 4 Live - The race hits the Basque hills

By published

The peloton takes on the first Spanish stage of the race

Profile for stage 4 of 2022 Vuelta a España

(Image credit: Vuelta a España)

Race notes

Edoardo Affini (Jumbo-Visma) defends the red jersey

Hilly stage in Basque Country suited to breakaways and puncheurs

180 riders start today's stage as they roll through the neutral zone. Only Steff Cras (Lotto Soudal) and Michael Woods (Israel-Premier Tech) failed to make it to Spain.

Bennett is in green while Ineos' Ethan Hayter wears white.

EF rider Julius van den Berg is in polka dots as the top climber so far having grabbed three points over the two fourth-category climbs in the Netherlands.

Vuelta Espana 2022 - 77th edition - 3rd stage - Breda - Breda 193,2 km 21/08/2022 - Julius Van den Berg (NED - EF Education - EasyPost) - photo Luis Angel Gomez/SprintCyclingAgencyÂ©2022

(Image credit: Sprint Cycling Agency)

Jumbo-Visma's Edoardo Affini is in the race lead today. The time triallist is unlikely to still be in red this evening, however. His teammates Sam Oomen, Primož Roglič and Sepp Kuss are prime candidates to take over.

Vuelta Espana 2022 - 77th edition - 3rd stage - Breda - Breda 193,2 km 21/08/2022 - Edoardo Affini (ITA - Team Jumbo - Visma) - photo Luis Angel Gomez/SprintCyclingAgencyÂ©2022

(Image credit: Sprint Cycling Agency)

After the longest stage of the race on Sunday in Breda, today's race is one of the shortest road stages of the Vuelta. At 152.5km it's the shortest one this week.

Sam Bennett has won the first two road stages of the race but today won't be a day for the Irish sprinter. The stage brings the first second-category climb of the race as well as an uphill finish to test the puncheurs and GC men.

A look at the map of today's stage, which will see the riders race through the Basque Country.

Route map of stage 4 at 2022 Vuelta a España

(Image credit: Vuelta a España)

The start of stage 4 is just under 20 minutes away.

Today's stage is the first one in Spain after three in the Netherlands. You can read the reports on each of the opening stages below.

Vuelta Espana 2022 - 77th edition - 3rd stage - Breda - Breda 193,2 km 21/08/2022 - Sam Bennett (IRL - Bora - Hansgrohe) - Mads Pedersen (DEN - Trek - Segafredo) - Daniel Mclay (GBR - Team Arkea Samsic) - photo Luis Angel Gomez/SprintCyclingAgencyÂ©2022

(Image credit: Sprint Cycling Agency)

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the fourth stage of the 2022 Vuelta a España!

