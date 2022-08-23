Vuelta a Espana stage 4 Live - The race hits the Basque hills

Refresh

180 riders start today's stage as they roll through the neutral zone. Only Steff Cras (Lotto Soudal) and Michael Woods (Israel-Premier Tech) failed to make it to Spain.

Bennett is in green while Ineos' Ethan Hayter wears white. EF rider Julius van den Berg is in polka dots as the top climber so far having grabbed three points over the two fourth-category climbs in the Netherlands. (Image credit: Sprint Cycling Agency)

Jumbo-Visma's Edoardo Affini is in the race lead today. The time triallist is unlikely to still be in red this evening, however. His teammates Sam Oomen, Primož Roglič and Sepp Kuss are prime candidates to take over. (Image credit: Sprint Cycling Agency)

After the longest stage of the race on Sunday in Breda, today's race is one of the shortest road stages of the Vuelta. At 152.5km it's the shortest one this week.

Sam Bennett has won the first two road stages of the race but today won't be a day for the Irish sprinter. The stage brings the first second-category climb of the race as well as an uphill finish to test the puncheurs and GC men.

A look at the map of today's stage, which will see the riders race through the Basque Country. (Image credit: Vuelta a España)

The start of stage 4 is just under 20 minutes away.