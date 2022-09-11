Vuelta a Espana stage 21 live - Sprint finale in Madrid

Refresh

Juan Ayuso (UAE Team Emirates) is making history here at the Vuelta. Five days before his 20th birthday, he's the the second teenager to podium at a grand tour.

Luke Plapp (Ineos Grenadiers) talked to reporters before the start: “I found a new level here, mate. It’s been a brutal 21 days, it’s really special to be here and I’m absolutely glad I’ve made it to Madrid. [I learned that] I have to train a lot harder, I’ve suffered for three weeks, but look, I’ve loved every bit of it and hopefully this is just the first of a lot of Grand Tours for me. And I hope to be back in La Vuelta next year. It’s nice to see Carlos [Rodríguez] and Remco [Evenepoel] and Ayuso do so well as young riders, and hopefully one day I can be like them too. So it is very nice and empowering for me, looking forward.”

Here's what Evenepoel had to say about his overall win yesterday: "I don’t know what’s going through my head and my body right now. It’s amazing. All the critics and the bad comments I received after last year, I think I answered with my pedals. I’ve been working so hard to come here in the best shape possible. To now win this Vuelta is just amazing. It’s actually the first Grand Tour I start healthy. I’m really happy to be the first guy to win a Grand Tour for Patrick [Lefevere] as a CEO and for Belgium, for my country, for my teammates, for my parents, for my fiancee… I’ve been away from home so many days, so many weeks, so many months. And it’s all thanks to them as well. I was really stressed this morning. I didn’t sleep too much last night. You know what’s coming to you and it was a super tough stage. I’m just super happy that I’ve won La Vuelta. Today I responded with the legs. I didn’t think about winning the stage, I just wanted to win the general classification. I only had to follow, to control and believe in my power. In the end the race was super hard but we did really well. Yes, it’s the most beautiful day of my life. It’s an amazing year. Winning a Monument [Liège-Bastogne-Liège], winning San Sebastian again, winning two stages and the GC, and then getting married in the winter… I think it’s the best year I can imagine and wish for."

There's 80km left in the stage and the riders are chatting and talking about what was a wild three weeks.

Quickstep is going to the front of the bunch to take some photos. Now is the time to celebrate!

Movistar is at the back of the peloton giving bottles to the crowd.

Things are rolling along well on the way to Madrid.

10km into the stage

Remco Evenepoel (Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl): “[My father] always told me that he finished last [113th out 114 finishers in La Vuelta 93]. As we were next to our swimming pool at home eating a barbecue with my girlfriend I was joking and telling him it would be funny if I would finish first and he would have been last. It seems like it’s going to be like this. I’m gonna enjoy as much as possible. I think entering Madrid will really give me goosebumps, and then just arrive at the finish line.”

Remco Evenepoel is riding a celebratory red S-Works Tarmac SL7 on today's stage.



Check out our review of the bike here. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The peloton is now ramping up its pace as the red car gently pulls away, but still very much sticks to a crawl as spectators line the roadside.

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) offers a fist bump to the race director's car - no doubt an acknowledgement of his very last Vuelta a España

There doesn't seem to be much urgency following the end of the neutralisation, as Christian Prudhomme takes the time to chat to some of the riders at the front of the peloton.

An image of the jersey holders rolling out of Las Rozas. (Image credit: Getty Images)

90km to go The flag has dropped and the peloton now rolls through the neutralised start and are on their way to Madrid.

A reminder of the current order at the top of the general classification – Remco Evenepoel now leads Mas by 2:05, and Ayuso by 5:08. Barring disaster, he will roll into Madrid as the race's first Belgian winner. Read our complete rundown of the general classification order after stage 20 here.

It's a sunny morning in Las Rozas, and the peloton appears in jovial spirits for what will predominantly be a processional stage. 🏁 ¡Salida neutralizada de la última etapa! 🏁 Neutralised start of the final stage of #LaVuelta22! ❤️𝑳𝒂𝒔 𝑹𝒐𝒛𝒂𝒔 pic.twitter.com/um5cjgYIRySeptember 11, 2022 See more

We're 3km from the end of the neutralised zone, and we have a 96.7km roll into Madrid ahead of us.

Earlier today we saw the conclusion of the 2022 Ceratizit Challenge by La Vuelta, where Annemiek van Vleuten took the overall victory.