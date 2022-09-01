Live coverage

Vuelta a Espana stage 12 Live - Penas Blancas mountain finish to test Evenepoel's race leadership

Can Roglic or Mas pull back time on 19km climb?

The profile of stage 12 of the 2022 Vuelta a Espana

(Image credit: ASO)

Race Notes

The pace is up to 50km/h at the moment as the attacks fly off the front.

Potential stage winners need to be excellent climbers and out of the GC battle but it would be dangerous to let those four get back into the battle for overall victory.

Richard Carapaz (Ineos Grenadiers), Yevgeniy Fedorov (Astana Qazaqstan), Mark Padun (EF Education-Easy Post) and Jay Vine (Alpecin-Deceuninck) go in a new attack but they are quickly closed down.

Xabier Mikel Azparren (Euskaltel-Euskadi) is the first to attack. 

The race director has waved the flag and the stage is officially underway. 

The road to Estepona and the final climb follows the coast to Malaga and then onto Marbella.  We're expecting more stunning coastlines and an early breakaway of stage hunters.

CABO DE GATA SPAIN AUGUST 31 A general view of the peloton passing across a bridge in a landscape during the 77th Tour of Spain 2022 Stage 11 a 1912km stage from ElPozo Alimentacin Alhama de Murcia to Cabo de Gata LaVuelta22 WorldTour on August 31 2022 in Cabo de Gata Spain Photo by Justin SetterfieldGetty Images

(Image credit: Justin SetterfieldGetty Images)
The riders have just rolled out of Salobreña and face a rolling 192km in the saddle with the 19km climb up to the finish.

After yesterday's sprint finish, today's 12th stage will be very different.

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the 12th stage of the Vuelta a España.

