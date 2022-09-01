Vuelta a Espana stage 12 Live - Penas Blancas mountain finish to test Evenepoel's race leadership

Refresh

The pace is up to 50km/h at the moment as the attacks fly off the front.

Potential stage winners need to be excellent climbers and out of the GC battle but it would be dangerous to let those four get back into the battle for overall victory.

Richard Carapaz (Ineos Grenadiers), Yevgeniy Fedorov (Astana Qazaqstan), Mark Padun (EF Education-Easy Post) and Jay Vine (Alpecin-Deceuninck) go in a new attack but they are quickly closed down.

Xabier Mikel Azparren (Euskaltel-Euskadi) is the first to attack.

The race director has waved the flag and the stage is officially underway. The road to Estepona and the final climb follows the coast to Malaga and then onto Marbella. We're expecting more stunning coastlines and an early breakaway of stage hunters. (Image credit: Justin SetterfieldGetty Images)

🏁 ¡Salida neutralizada de la etapa 1⃣2⃣!🏁 Neutralised start of Stage 1⃣2⃣!❤️ 𝑺𝒂𝒍𝒐𝒃𝒓𝒆𝒏̃𝒂 #LaVuelta22 pic.twitter.com/WdHBvK7AlRSeptember 1, 2022 See more

The riders have just rolled out of Salobreña and face a rolling 192km in the saddle with the 19km climb up to the finish. After yesterday's sprint finish, today's 12th stage will be very different. (Image credit: ASO)