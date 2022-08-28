Vuelta a Espana stage 9 Live - Steep uphill finish

Refresh

Meurisse and Bou have been caught by the peloton.

-135km Pacher has a 14 second advantage over the chasing duo who in turn are eight seconds ahead of the peloton.

-137km Meurisse and Joan Bou (Euskaltel-Euskadi) escape off the front, eluding the attentions of Alaphilippe who has policed everything for Evenepoel.

-139km Quentin Pacher (Groupama-FDJ) has a small nine-second gap as attacks continue behind him.

-141km Even De Gendt has been caught now and the race is all back together again.

-143km De Gendt presses on as chaos reigns behind him. He is the sole survivor from the breakaway which has been reeled in as attacks continue from the peloton.

Samuele Battistella (Astana Qazaqstan), Alessandro De Marchi (Israel Premier Tech), Maxim Van Gils (Lotto Soudal) and Xandro Meurisse (Alpecin-Deceuninck) are the riders who have joined the front of the race.

-146km Another quartet has bridged across to the front of the race but this new leading group of seven has just a handful of seconds to play with.

-148km The peloton now have the leading breakaway in their sights.

-148km Pedersen is near the front again, as the attacks continue. Alessandro de Marchi (Israel-PremierTech) is the next to accelerate.

-150km That flurry of attacks has brought the gap below 20 seconds. Santiago Buitrago (Bahrain-Victorious) has slipped off the front of the peloton.

-151km The breakaway have an advantage of 30 seconds now as the race makes its way along the northern Spanish coast. Van den Berg has pulled off the front and the attacks have begun again.

EF Education-EasyPost have put Julius van den Berg on the front who is trying to reel in the breakaway but the gap has grown back out to 24 seconds.

-156km Maté drops back from the break leaving a trio out front which have just 14 seconds now. It looks as though the race will all come back together.

Alaphilippe is chasing down every move and, although the peloton is stretched out into a long line, still no riders have been able to join the breakaway out front.

-160km Hugh Carthy is on the front with Carapaz on his wheel. The leading quartet still have a 23 second gap.

-163km Marc Soler, who finished second yesterday, has been aggressive again today and is attempting to prise away a small group. Alaphilippe is near the front to control proceedings for QuickStep-AlphaVinyl and Evenepoel.

Mads Pedersen now moves to the front in his distinctive green jersey to scout out any potential breakaway opportunities.

That injection of pace has strung out the peloton from which attacks still continue. Vine is on the front and closely marked by Julian Alaphilippe who refuses to allow the double stage winner to get away.

-167km The group of chasers included some significant names such as Marc Soler and Chris Froome and was deemed too strong by the peloton which has chased it down.

-168km That leading quartet have a 40 second advantage over the peloton but there is now a strong chasing group in between seeking to bridge across after it seemed that the race had settled.

As QuickStep fanned across the road, more attacks arrived. The group of four out front are Davide Villella (Cofidis), Luis Ángel Maté (Euskaltel-Euskadi), Jetse Bol (Burgos-BH) and Thomas de Gendt (Lotto-Soudal).

-171km A small group of four riders have escaped, the first to attack, and the peloton seem content to let them go.

The peloton completes the neutralised section and the attacks immediately begin.

Today, the race begins in Villaviciosa which the riders are navigating via the neutral zone. Although Evenepoel is still in the red and white jerseys, the green and polka-dot jerseys have new wearers today. Mads Pedersen won the intermediate sprint yesterday and moved into green while Vine is proving himself to be a very worthy King of the Mountains. #LaVuelta22 Vamos, rey! 👑 pic.twitter.com/H2Ew0GbfyOAugust 28, 2022 See more

The riders are all lined up at the start, ready to begin the stage.

Roglič and Evenepoel, along with Mas, had proved to be the strongest of the overall favourites yesterday, finishing together 1:20 behind the stage winner Jay Vine. Vine took a dramatic win, and the King of the Mountains jersey, in what is becoming a breakthrough Grand Tour for the Australian. You can catch up on all the action from yesterday here.

Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) suffered a blow overnight with the abandon of his right-hand man Sepp Kuss due to a fever. His arch-rival Remco Evenepoel (QuickStep-AlphaVinyl) also lost a key lieutenant this morning in Pieter Serry who left the race following a positive COVID-19 test. Bahrain Victorious announced that Wout Poels had also tested positive for the virus, bringing the peloton to 166 riders. You can read the full story here.

The second of back-to-back summit finishes, today’s stage ends at Les Praeres – a short but exceptionally steep climb which averages 12.5% with ramps as steep as 24%. Unlike yesterday, the climbing begins much later in the stage, with a category 2 mountain after almost 50 kilometers. Afterwards, there is little respite with a further four climbs packed into the last two thirds of the stage.